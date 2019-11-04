Today’s Birthday (11/04/19). Rake in the cash this year. Communicate and network with discipline and reliability. Make a great creative leap this winter before your travels take a turn. Adapt the budget to cover financial changes next summer before an adventure sweeps you away. Savor goodness, love and beauty.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance a collective goal. Actions taken now get farther. Watch for pitfalls. Listen to intuition and patiently navigate obstacles. Collaborate and ease the load.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A formidable barrier blocks the path. Work with someone who can see your blind spot. Move quickly, complete the task and make more money.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Travels and investigations could face delays or obstacles. Wait for best timing and go. Draw upon hidden resources. Check conditions in real time.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A financial obstacle or blockage could mess with your plans. Monitor conditions in real time. Adjust the budget as needed. Draw upon hidden resources.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance shared commitments. Avoid a conflict between love and money. Silly mistakes come easily ... watch where you’re going. Together, get better results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work could interfere with play. Delays require adaptation. You may not get the desired results the first time. Practice makes perfect. Prioritize health and wellness.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with your sweetie without spending a fortune. Don’t try to force things. Relax and take it easy. Enjoy a picnic somewhere beautiful.
You have free articles remaining.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Home renovation takes focus. Decrease clutter. Handle repairs and upgrades. Proceed with caution or risk breakage. Emotions could arise ... keep your patience. Go for clarity.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Don’t believe everything you hear. Ignore rumors and gossip. Expect transportation or communication barriers. Stick to basic facts and keep messaging simple.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You won’t have to defer gratification forever. You’re gaining, but slowly. Replace something volatile with something secure. Keep showing up. Chop wood, carry water.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your agenda may not go as planned. Don’t take things personally. Work all the angles. Release tension with meditation and exercise. Love inspires you.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Contemplate your next move carefully. Unfinished business could cause trouble, so tie up loose ends. Clean up and make plans for what’s ahead.
Thought for Today: “A boy becomes an adult three years before his parents think he does, and about two years after he thinks he does.” — Gen. Lewis B. Hershey, Selective Service director (1893-1977).
Notable birthdays: Actress Loretta Swit is 82. Rhythm-and-blues singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 81. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 79. Former first lady Laura Bush is 73. Actress Ivonne Coll is 72. Actress Markie Post is 69. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 65. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 59. Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin is 59. Actor Ralph Macchio is 58. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 58. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 56. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 50. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 50. Talk show host Bethenny Frankel is 49.
Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 49. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Shawn Rivera (Az Yet) is 48. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 44. Actress Heather Tom is 44. Rhythm-and-blues/gospel singer George Huff is 39. Actress Emme Rylan is 39. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 37.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.