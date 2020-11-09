Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 9

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected circumstances affect your income and finances. Don’t push into a brick wall. Envision perfection and prepare for that. Things line up for lucrative results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow a personal dream. Envision it clearly. An obstacle could block the way. Listen to intuition. Your heart knows which way to go.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down. Avoid travel, spending or public engagements. Recent changes require adaptation. Listen to your inner wisdom. Discover hidden beauty in unexpected places.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Friends help out with unplanned circumstances. Connect to share challenges, resources and ideas. What’s difficult for one may be easy for another. Network and communicate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Adapt to unforeseen changes. Keep your eye on the ball. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Money saved is money earned.