Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 30

Today’s Birthday (11/30/20). Take advantage of a lucrative year. Build and grow savings with steady focus and discipline. Supporting each other to navigate winter changes leads to a personal accomplishment phase. Upgrading your style or habits next summer encourages romance and collaboration. Build something wonderful together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Lunar Eclipse phase dawns in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Shift the direction of your research.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach a financial turning point. The next six months can get especially lucrative following this Gemini Full Moon/Eclipse. Generate positive cash flow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams. This Gemini Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a fertile introspective phase of private productivity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — This Eclipse illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new professional phase. This Eclipse illuminates a career shift. A sense of purpose inspires a creative surge over the next six months.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. This Gemini Eclipse highlights an educational redirection over six months. Travel expands your view. Experiment and investigate. Learn from a master.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate and compromise for shared commitments. Adjust to new circumstances. The Gemini Eclipse reveals stress points with a partner. Begin a six-month partnership phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical challenges abound. Reassess to reduce risk. Prioritize to conserve energy. Begin a six-month health and fitness phase following this Eclipse. You’re clear what’s important.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make creative changes. Redirect a romance, passion or project over the next six months. Express your heart, imagination and artistry, inspired by the Lunar Eclipse.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and nurture your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation following this Eclipse. Begin a six-month home and family phase. Beautify your surroundings.
Notable birthdays: G. Gordon Liddy is 90. Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 83. Movie director Ridley Scott is 83. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 80. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 77. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 75. Playwright David Mamet is 73. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 68. Musician Shuggie Otis is 67. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 66. Singer Billy Idol is 65. Historian Michael Beschloss is 65. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 63. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 63. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 58. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 57. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 55. Rock musician Mike Stone is 51. Music producer Steve Aoki is 43. Singer Clay Aiken is 42. Actor Billy Lush is 39. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 38. Actor Kaley Cuoco is 35. Model Chrissy Teigen is 35. Actor Christel Khalil is 33. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse is 32. Actor Adelaide Clemens is 31. Actor Tyla Harris is 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!