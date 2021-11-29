Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 29

Today’s Birthday (11/29/21). Share and connect to grow this year. Creative projects thrive with dedicated attention. Winter confidence recharges you, inspiring a springtime health and fitness surge. A peaceful summer break helps you adapt around changes, motivating new autumn possibilities and plans. Communication opens new doors.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance to the next level with your partner. Doors previously closed are now open. Discuss wishes, dreams and visions. Luck favors bold initiatives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is energized. Luck favors consistent, disciplined efforts. Reach new levels of health and strength with regular practice. Reach for a dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your objective in mind. Others get inspired by your efforts. Imagine winning. Creativity, communication and dedicated action can deliver a lovely prize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss the potential. Make long-desired home upgrades. Align logic with emotion for functional beauty. Take action for dreamy results. Your domestic creativity flowers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Push a creative project to the next level. You’re especially brilliant, articulate and creative. Words and actions go farther than expected. Dreams come to life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative doors open anew. Dedicate words and action to generate positive cash flow. Invest in success and share the results far and wide.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Leap ahead with a positive personal development. Talk about your dreams, wishes and plans. Luck follows bold initiative. Follow discussion with action to win.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find a cozy spot for private productivity. Consider past, future and present opportunities. Gain strength from tradition and ritual. Weave solid plans to realize dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team faces an enticing opportunity. Keep communication channels flowing. Luck shines on dedication, courage and committed action. Win a dreamy prize with talented friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional push can earn satisfying results. Focus words and actions for outsized impact. Set solid foundations for growth. Things can really take off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expand frontiers. Make important long-distance connections. Communication channels are wide open. New friends open new possibilities. Stretch boundaries for exciting discoveries. Explore the potential.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Act quickly for maximum benefits. Catch a lucrative windfall with coordination and communication. Rake in a bundle with help from your partner.

Notable birthdays: Hall of Fame sportscaster Vin Scully is 94. Blues singer-musician John Mayall is 88. Actor Diane Ladd is 86. Songwriter Mark James is 81. Composer-musician Chuck Mangione is 81. Country singer Jody Miller is 80. Pop singer-musician Felix Cavaliere (The Rascals) is 79. Former Olympic skier Suzy Chaffee is 75. Actor Jeff Fahey is 69. Movie director Joel Coen is 67. Actor-comedian-celebrity judge Howie Mandel is 66. Former Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano is 64. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is 62. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 61. Actor Kim Delaney is 60. Actor Tom Sizemore is 60. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 59. Actor Don Cheadle is 57. Actor-producer Neill Barry is 56.

Pop singer Jonathan Knight (New Kids on the Block) is 53. Rock musician Martin Carr (Boo Radleys) is 53.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0