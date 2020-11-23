Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 23

Today’s Birthday (11/23/20). Your income is on the rise this year. Pursue opportunities with focus and determination. You and your partner adapt to a challenge this winter, leading to personal triumph. Summer brings a personal change, before a lovely romantic collaboration. Monitor finances for growing strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider long-term plans. Imagine a dream come true. What would it take? Stakes could seem high. Articulate into a format for sharing. Clarify the message.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Team efforts get farther, faster. Communicate a long-term vision and align actions to fulfill it. Ensure solid building on sound structures. Invest in success.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A dream assignment seems within reach. Let your imagination soar. Articulate what you see possible. Team up with talented friends. Discuss options and potential.