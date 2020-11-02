Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 2

Today’s Birthday (11/02/20). Grow through creative expression this year. Persistent action wins a powerful prize. Imagine romantic possibilities. Shift financial strategies with your partner this winter, before new silver pours in. Summer income slowdowns inspire a productive and profitable surge with shared accounts. Communication is your golden key.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Express what’s in your heart. Share and connect with people you love. Communication generates solutions, possibilities and romance. Practice your arts. Get creative.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — There’s more work coming in, or fresh profits. Monitor budgets and actual expenses to mind the gap. Make valuable connections. Silver can flow like water.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Lead by example. Keep your word and stay in communication. Clean up messes and support others with theirs. Confusion diminishes and confidence rises. Pamper yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor moments of peace and beauty. Observe details like the changing season or incoming tide. Revise plans for new circumstances. Practice special rituals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pull together. Share resources and make new connections. Collaborate on passion projects. Get playful. Enjoy moments of beauty and sweetness. Have fun with friends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover profitable business opportunities. Anticipate changes and pivot into position for an advantage. Get team support. Collaboration sparks naturally. Forge ahead or beautiful results.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor conditions and when it’s safe, get out and explore. Investigate and pursue a curious thread. Research a fascinating subject. Learn by doing.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dive into a lucrative collaboration. Monitor shared finances for growth. Contribute your time and talents to a profitable venture. You’re building for the future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration comes naturally. Together, you’re a formidable team. Take an opportunity with long-term benefits and run with it. Feed each other’s creativity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Exercise and grow stronger. Build long—term vitality and energy with dedicated practices for mind, body and spirit. Relax deeply and eat well.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover hidden beauty, fascinating connections and engaging puzzles. Enjoy your favorite people and pursuits. Relax and get playful. Fall in love all over again.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Beautify your surroundings and spaces. Small improvements can have large impact. Nurture your family with delicious flavors. Add soothing touches to your sanctuary.
Notable birthdays: Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 82. Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 82. Actor Stefanie Powers is 78. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 75. Actor Kate Linder is 73. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 62. Actor Peter Mullan is 61. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 59. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 57. Actor Jenny Robertson (“Bull Durham”) is 57. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 56. Actor Lauren Velez is 56. Actor Sean Kanan is 54. Actor David Schwimmer is 54. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 53. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 53. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 53. Rock musician Fieldy is 51. Actor Meta Golding is 49. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 49. Actor Marisol Nichols is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Timothy Christian Riley (Tony Toni Tone) is 46. Rapper Nelly is 46. Actor Danny Cooksey is 45. Rock musician Chris Walla is 45. Actor Reshma Shetty is 43. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” “Dancing With the Stars”) is 40. Country singer Erika Jo is 34. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt is 30.
