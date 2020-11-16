Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Nov. 16

Today’s Birthday (11/16/20). Benefits flow this year through communications, networking and connection. Maintain steady creative practices to realize your vision. Joint finances take a twist this winter, leading to a personally profitable phase. Summer brings diminished cash flow, before your shared fortunes rise. Write your masterpiece.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The road ahead may not look as imagined. The more you learn, the bigger mess you discover. Clean up what you can. Start at home.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial fantasies and reality don’t match. Focus on immediate family needs. Avoid retail therapy. Reduce consumption. Conserve valuable resources. Collaborate for shared gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for practical priorities with your partner. Things could seem chaotic. Stay flexible to adapt to changing conditions. Discover solutions. Invent new possibilities together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid distractions. Something doesn’t work as it should. Don’t give in to disappointment. Compromise. Adjust and revise your moves. Physical action gets results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with someone you love. Prioritize inexpensive, low-risk options. Take a walk somewhere beautiful. Enjoy games, puzzles and diversions. Cook up some romance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Fix what isn’t working. Clean and reduce clutter. Find new purpose for unused things or give them away. Less is more.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can solve a puzzle. Get creative. Slow to avoid mistakes. Monitor news. The truth gets revealed. Share views and feelings. Adapt plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep financial agreements, deadlines and promises. Stay in communication as circumstances shift. Things may not go as planned. Fantasies dissipate. Expenses can arise. Stay practical.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal matters. You can see an unvarnished reality. Do something nice for yourself. Don’t worry about future or past. Enjoy the present moment.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Process recent revelations and consider impacts. Envision balance, peace and harmony. Practice peaceful rituals. Meditate and observe. Discover hidden beauty.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A group project requires attention. Focus on practical priorities. Collaborate to navigate a challenge. Adapt to an unexpected reality. Pull together to advance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Professional breakdowns or obstacles have your focus. Tread carefully. Avoid travel or expense and get productive behind closed doors. Prioritize urgencies and postpone the rest.
Notable birthdays: Actor Clu Gulager is 92. Journalist Elizabeth Drew is 85. Blues musician W.C. Clark is 81. Actor Joanna Pettet is 78. Actor Steve Railsback is 75. Actor David Leisure is 70. Actor Miguel Sandoval is 69. Actor Marg Helgenberger is 62. Rock musician Mani is 58. Country singer-musician Keith Burns (Trick Pony) is 57. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 57. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 56. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 56. Actor Harry Lennix is 56. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 54. Actor Lisa Bonet is 53. Actor Tammy Lauren is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Bryan Abrams (Color Me Badd) is 51. Actor Martha Plimpton is 50. Actor Michael Irby is 48. Actor Missi Pyle is 48. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 44. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 43. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 43. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 41. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 38. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 36. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 32. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 27. Actor Casey Moss is 27. Actor Noah Gray-Cabey is 25.
