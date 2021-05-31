Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 31

Today’s Birthday (05/31/21). Discover new territory this year. Organize steady, coordinated efforts for outsized prizes. Collaborating to adapt to springtime challenges together leads to a summer personal power phase. Recharge and process transitions next winter, before love animates your partnership anew. Follow passion to grow it.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially quick and charming. Make useful connections with friends to sidestep a challenge. Ask for Together, you’re unstoppable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take the lead for the results you’re after. Coordinate to navigate unexpected obstacles. Ask for what was promised. Your professional influence grows with each win.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your investigation in interesting and inspiring directions. Find creative solutions to challenges. Discover hidden truths and realities. Write up what you find.