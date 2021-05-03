Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 3

Today’s Birthday (05/03/21). Reap a bountiful professional harvest this year. Strengthen career foundations to reach new heights. A twist in your family fortunes this spring motivates a bountiful summer. Winter self-discovery inspires the collaboration to generate a shared financial surge. Connect for a satisfying rise in status.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork surpasses an obstacle. Communication comes easier, with Mercury in Gemini for about three weeks. You’re learning voraciously. Write and make valuable connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — The next several weeks should be good for making money, with Mercury in Gemini. Discuss profit potential. Put together lucrative deals. Profits arise through communications.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore the possibilities. You have an advantage for about three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. You’re especially brilliant. Share a personal passion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Work together for satisfying harvest. Get quiet, reflective and introspective over about three weeks, with Gemini Mercury. Write your dreams. Listen to your angels.