Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 24

Today’s Birthday (05/24/21). Discover treasure this year. Consistent work provides satisfying results. One partnership phase ends and another begins this spring, leading you into a summer of personal growth and discovery. A winter of reflection, organization and planning prepares you for the exciting collaboration following. Studies reveal gifts.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and strategize for the future. Family finances benefit from focused attention. Revise plans to adapt with changes. Solutions appear where least expected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner with unexpected changes. The probability of technical error is high. Maintain patience and a sense of humor. Reinforce the basics. Adjust plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Adapt work and physical routines around recent changes. Prioritize health and safety. Avoid risky situations. Choose your path carefully and go.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can have fun despite all the changes. Simplify and focus on the basics. Enjoy the company of people you love. Stay flexible and open-minded.