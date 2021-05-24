Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 24

Today’s Birthday (05/24/21). Discover treasure this year. Consistent work provides satisfying results. One partnership phase ends and another begins this spring, leading you into a summer of personal growth and discovery. A winter of reflection, organization and planning prepares you for the exciting collaboration following. Studies reveal gifts.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and strategize for the future. Family finances benefit from focused attention. Revise plans to adapt with changes. Solutions appear where least expected.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner with unexpected changes. The probability of technical error is high. Maintain patience and a sense of humor. Reinforce the basics. Adjust plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Adapt work and physical routines around recent changes. Prioritize health and safety. Avoid risky situations. Choose your path carefully and go.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can have fun despite all the changes. Simplify and focus on the basics. Enjoy the company of people you love. Stay flexible and open-minded.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dreamy results are possible. Establish some kind of order with domestic chaos. Get family involved with basic housekeeping and chores. Make a delightful change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a communications project. Write and express your views. Make valuable connections. Innovations spark. Old assumptions get challenged. Apply your talents and creativity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re creating a lucrative buzz. Strengthen foundations despite market instability. Infrastructure matters. Invest now to save money later. Hold yourself to high standards.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — When you’re hot, you’re hot! Advance a personal dream, despite temporary confusion or chaos. Take charge for the results you want. You’ve got this.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy privacy, peace and quiet. Relax and recharge. A confusing situation could seem oppressive. Nurture yourself and others. Revise plans. Make a spiritual connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Get creative to stay connected with friends and community. Avoid risk, expense or stress. Learn from someone who’s tapped in. Read, share and engage.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Push a professional project around unexpected obstacles. Stay focused, adapt on the fly and maintain momentum. Conditions seem unstable. Reinforce infrastructures. Collaborate with experts.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore options and opportunities. Travel compels but would be complex. Stop to smell the flowers. Notice priorities and adjust educational plans. Learn new tricks.
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 95. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 84. Comedian Tommy Chong is 83. Singer Bob Dylan is 80. Actor Gary Burghoff is 78. Singer Patti LaBelle is 77. Actor Priscilla Presley is 76. Country singer Mike Reid is 74. Actor Jim Broadbent is 72. Actor Alfred Molina is 68. Singer Rosanne Cash is 66. Actor Cliff Parisi is 61. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 61. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 58. Actor John C. Reilly is 56. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 54. Actor Eric Close is 54. Actor Carl Payne is 52. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 52. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 48. Actor Dash Mihok is 47. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 43. Actor Owen Benjamin is 41. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 41.