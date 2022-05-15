Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, May 16

Today’s Birthday (05/16/22). Creativity and imagination feed your plans this year. Steady practices strengthen your professional status and influence. Personal dreams come true this spring, before summer changes affect your partnership. Collaboration sparks autumn romance, and soothes personal worries next winter. Listen to your inner wisdom.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Plan an adventure for a later date. Expect traffic and delays today, with Mercury retrograde and the Scorpio Eclipse. Consider options and alternatives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review the numbers to adapt with a delay. Cash flow could seem restricted. Collaborate to gather resources. Share support to stretch the budget.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Patience with your partner saves time and upsets. Misunderstandings abound. Support each other to adapt with love and kindness. Collaborate quietly for efficiency.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on your work and health. Exercise strengthens your heart. Slow for sharp corners. Expect traffic. Practice your moves for energy, grace and endurance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Avoid traffic, arguments, controversy or risky situations and enjoy your favorite activities close to home. Prioritize family and domestic harmony.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home’s the best place for you tonight. Postpone travel or crowds. Avoid noise or hassle. Settle into a cozy spot to write. Domestic improvements satisfy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication opens doors and could challenge. Discover income in new directions through the grapevine. Share information and resources. Patiently clarify. Your words contribute.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Avoid financial discussions. Keep your head down and stay productive. You can make money with disciplined focus. Have faith in your own imagination.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get into personal projects and shut out the noise. Traffic and chaos could get frustrating. Indulge yourself with special alone time. Self-care recharges you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Find a private sanctuary for productive planning and coordination. Process recent social changes. Rest and recuperate. Get what you need nearby. Enjoy familiar rituals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep your part of a team bargain. Do what you said you would. Misunderstandings abound. Postpone discussions and meetings to focus on actions and tasks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Tackle a professional challenge. Don’t share unfinished work. Get the words right. Edit the message. Polish marketing and promotional materials. Do the homework.

Birthdays: Jazz drummer Billy Cobham is 78. Actor Danny Trejo is 78. Actor Bill Smitrovich (“Crime Story,” “Life Goes On”) is 75. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 69. Actor Debra Winger is 67. Actor Mare Winningham is 63. Violinist Boyd Tinsley of The Dave Matthews Band is 58. Bassist Krist Novoselic of Nirvana is 57. Singer Janet Jackson is 56. Actor-singer Scott Reeves (“Nashville,” “General Hospital”) is 56. Actor Brian F. O’Byrne (“Million Dollar Baby”) is 55. Singer Ralph Tresvant is 54. Actor David Boreanaz (“Bones,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 53. Political commentator Tucker Carlson is 53. Actor Tracey Gold (“Growing Pains”) is 53. TV personality Bill Rancic (“America Now,” “The Apprentice”) is 51. Country singer Rick Trevino is 51. Actor Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) is 50. Rapper Special Ed is 50. Actor Tori Spelling is 49.

Actor Sean Carrigan (“The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Rapper B. Slade (aka Tonex) is 47. Actor Melanie Lynskey (“Two and a Half Men”) is 45. Actor Joseph Morgan (“The Originals,” “Vampire Diaries”) is 41. DJ Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers is 37. Actor Megan Fox (“Transformers”) is 36. Actor Drew Roy (“Falling Skies,” “Hannah Montana”) is 36. Actor Jermaine Fowler (“Superior Donuts”) is 34. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones”) is 32. Actor Marc John Jefferies (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 32. Actor Miles Heizer (“13 Reasons Why,” “Parenthood”) is 28.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0