Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 23

Today’s Birthday (03/23/20). Reach new professional heights this year. Friends and allies prove essential. Grab a professional opportunity before a change with domestic renovations. Shifting summer travel plans lead to a delicious domestic phase. Turn a creative project around next winter, before adventure enchants. Expand and grow.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Others ask your advice. Provide support with imaginative solutions. You know what moves to make. Reinforce foundational structures for a personal project.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a moment to collect your thoughts. Organize plans and schedules. Prepare the next steps. Lay solid foundations, and the implementation comes together easily.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Listen to team feedback. Make sure you’re building strong foundations. Collaborate with your community for fun, contribution and connection. Cooperate on a project with friends.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership at work. Someone important is paying attention. Cooperation requires some practice. Go the extra mile. Develop skills and techniques. Smile for the camera.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Lay the foundations for your next educational adventure. Check routes and potential itineraries. Research destination options and study objectives. Explore.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grow your family financial pool, drop by silver drop. Carefully avoid errors. Include home improvements in the budget. Build your castle, stone by stone.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your affection and appreciation for your partner. Create a romantic and magical moment together. Connect on a deeper level. Strengthen bonds and share.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your physical work, health and fitness. Get expert support when needed. Listen to coaches, doctors and respected elders. Reaffirm a commitment.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans with someone sweet. Research options, choose, and handle the logistics. Get creative. Use your artistic talents. Delight someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can realize a domestic dream. Make an improvement you’ve been longing for. Decisions made now can have long-lasting impact. Choose for quality and value.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take on an intellectual challenge or puzzle. Analyze the basic structure. Build your foundation first, with simple elements, before elaboration. Present the solutions you discover.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a profitable opportunity. There’s plenty of business; get support if necessary. Your ideas are attracting attention. Keep providing excellence. Cash flow velocity increases.
Thought for Today: “When people say, ‘She’s got everything,’ I’ve got one answer — I haven’t had tomorrow.” — Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011).
Notable birthdays: Movie director Mark Rydell is 91. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Craig Breedlove is 83. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is 68. Singer Chaka Khan is 67. Actress Amanda Plummer is 63. Actress Catherine Keener is 61. Actress Hope Davis is 56. Actor Richard Grieco is 55. Country musician Kevin Griffin (Yankee Grey) is 55. Actress Marin Hinkle is 54. Rock singer-musician Damon Albarn (Blur) is 52. Actor Kelly Perine is 51. Actress-singer Melissa Errico is 50. Rock musician John Humphrey (The Nixons) is 50. Bandleader Reggie Watts (TV: “The Late Late Show With James Corden”) is 48. Actor Randall Park is 46. Actress Michelle Monaghan is 44. Actress Keri Russell is 44. Actress Anastasia Griffith is 42. Gossip columnist-blogger Perez Hilton is 42. Actress Nicholle Tom is 42. Country singer Paul Martin (Marshall Dyllon) is 42. Country singer Brett Young is 39. Actor Nicolas Wright is 38. Actor Ben Rappaport is 34. NBA point guard Kyrie Irving is 28.