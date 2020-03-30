Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 30

Today’s Birthday (03/30/20). This year blesses your career, status and influence. Contribute to strengthen vital teamwork. Professional triumphs inspire resolution of a family plot twist. Expect shifting travel conditions this summer, inspiring an indulgence in domestic joys. Changing news next winter leads an investigation to discoveries. Realize a dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Recharge at home. Help your team score over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Anything seems possible together. Engage in community action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Move forward boldly. Advance in your career, with Mars in Aquarius over the next six weeks. Take leadership. Accept authority. Keep your objective in mind.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Wear comfortable shoes over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Pursue travels, studies and adventures. Follow the thread of a fascinating inquiry.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Grow your shared accounts, with Mars in Aquarius. Coordinate and implement your plans together. Monitor investments, expenditures and cash flow.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Compromise for common goals. Work together to get farther, with Mars in Aquarius for six weeks. Support your partner and ask for help when needed.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Balance work and health, with Mars in Aquarius. Provide excellence and reap the benefits over the next six weeks. Nurture yourself with exercise and good food.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart. Actions speak louder than words, with Mars in Aquarius. Passion and creativity infuse the atmosphere. Fun is the name of the game.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Study and research. Improve your living conditions. Apply elbow grease for home renovation, organization and beautification. Pamper your family with seasonal flavors and colors.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Do your part. Learn difficult material quickly, with Mars in Aquarius. Dig for the underlying truth. Write, record and share your discoveries. Speak out.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — With Mars in Aquarius for six weeks, make profitable financial moves. Wheel and deal. Generate positive cash flow. Energize your work to grow accounts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Take bold, decisive action for a personal dream, with Mars in your sign. You’ve got the power! Steer a steady course.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Create your vision. Make long-term plans and priorities over the next six weeks, with Mars in Aquarius. Clean closets, garages and attics. Organize for what’s next.
Thought for Today: “We lie loudest when we lie to ourselves.” — Eric Hoffer, American philosopher (1898-1983).
Notable birthdays: Game show host Peter Marshall is 94. Actor John Astin is 90. Actor-director Warren Beatty is 83. Rock musician Graeme Edge (The Moody Blues) is 79. Rock musician Eric Clapton is 75. Actor Justin Deas is 72. Actor Paul Reiser is 64. Rap artist MC Hammer is 58. Singer Tracy Chapman is 56. Actor Ian Ziering is 56. Rock musician Joey Castillo is 54. Actress Donna D’Errico is 52. Singer Celine Dion is 52. TV personality/producer Richard Rawlings is 51. Actor Mark Consuelos is 49. Actress Bahar Soomekh is 45. Actress Jessica Cauffiel is 44. Singer Norah Jones is 41. Actress Fiona Gubelmann is 40. Actress Katy Mixon is 39. Actor Jason Dohring is 38. Country singer Justin Moore is 36. Actress Tessa Ferrer is 34. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 30. Rapper NF is 29.
