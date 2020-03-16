Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 16

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review and reconsider plans. Make financially savvy connections over this phase, with Mercury in Pisces. Profitable ideas abound. Ask for what you want and get it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Friends support you. You’re exceptionally brilliant over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Write, record and share your personal view.

Thought for Today: “No man, for any considerable period, can wear one face to himself, and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true.” — From “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne, American author (1804-1864).

Notable birthdays: Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 86. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 79. Singer-songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker is 78. Country singer Robin Williams is 73. Actor Erik Estrada is 71. Actor Victor Garber is 71. Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 69. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize; Earls of Leicester) is 66. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 66. Actor Clifton Powell is 64. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 61. Rock musician Jimmy DeGrasso is 57. Actor Jerome Flynn is 57. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 56. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 56. Country singer Tracy Bonham is 53. Actress Lauren Graham is 53. Actor Judah Friedlander is 51. Actor Alan Tudyk is 49. Actor Tim Kang is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Blu Cantrell is 44. Actress Brooke Burns is 42. Actress Kimrie Lewis is 38. Actor Brett Davern is 37. Actress Alexandra Daddario is 34. Rhythm and blues singer Jhene Aiko is 32. Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 29.

