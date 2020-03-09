Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 9

Today’s Birthday (03/09/20). Mutual benefits grow with collaboration this year. Disciplined coordination raises your game. Teamwork produces a prize before your heart takes a new turn. Summer career moves come before a sweet enchantment captures your heart. Family changes next winter motivate a professional boom. Link arms for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Virgo Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future. This Virgo Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.
Thought for Today: “Anybody who wants the presidency so much that he’ll spend two years organizing and campaigning for it is not to be trusted with the office.” — David Broder (1929-2011).
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 97. Singer Lloyd Price is 87. Actress Joyce Van Patten is 86. Country singer Mickey Gilley is 84. Actress Trish Van Devere is 79. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 78. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 78. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 77. Rock musician Robin Trower is 75. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 72. Country musician Jimmie Fadden (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72.
Actress Jaime Lyn Bauer is 71. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 69. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 63. Actress Linda Fiorentino is 62. Actor Tom Amandes is 61. Actor-director Lonny Price is 61. Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 60. Actress Juliette Binoche is 56. Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 52. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 50. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 49. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 49. Actress Jean Louisa Kelly is 48. Actor Kerr Smith is 48. Actor Oscar Isaac is 41. Comedian Jordan Klepper (TV: “The Daily Show”) is 41. Rapper Chingy is 40. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 40. Rock musician Chad Gilbert (New Found Glory) is 39. Roots rock musician Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) is 37. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 35. Actress Brittany Snow is 34. Rapper Bow Wow is 33. Rapper YG is 30. Actor Luis Armand Garcia is 28. Actress Cierra Ramirez is 25.