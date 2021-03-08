Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 8

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Coordinated collaboration generates satisfaction. Share support with your partner. Listen to their view. Avoid automatic reactions. Negotiate and compromise. Keep promises and agreements.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep doing what’s working to prioritize health and energy. Maintain momentum. Communication is key. Get expert feedback. Adjust with support from a trusted coach.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the company of friends, even from a distance. Stir up a little romance. Play by the rules. Make sweet music together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Savor domestic comforts and flavors. Cook up something delicious. Give your space a makeover. Adapt for what your family needs now. Share and enjoy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Listen to experts. Consider alternate views. Follow rules closely. Refine for elegant simplicity.