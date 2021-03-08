Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 8

Today’s Birthday (03/08/21). Begin a transformational year. Step by step, methodical discipline realizes your wildest dreams. Making a career shift this spring leads to a summer phase of domestic renovation. Adapt to an unexpected plot twist next winter, before landing a professional victory. Realize bold dreams and visions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share the benefits of your joint efforts. Strengthen foundations. Plan, coordinate and build together. Clarify misunderstandings or misinformation. Focus eyes on the prize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead professionally. Build and grow from strong basic structures. Prepare a powerful pitch or presentation. Adapt for a hidden opportunity. Expansion arises in conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate possibilities. Travel complications could arise. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Study new avenues. Discover the perfect solution in your own network.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay in communication around financial obligations, bargains and agreements. Do the paperwork. File documents and make payments. Teamwork and coordination get positive results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Coordinated collaboration generates satisfaction. Share support with your partner. Listen to their view. Avoid automatic reactions. Negotiate and compromise. Keep promises and agreements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep doing what’s working to prioritize health and energy. Maintain momentum. Communication is key. Get expert feedback. Adjust with support from a trusted coach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the company of friends, even from a distance. Stir up a little romance. Play by the rules. Make sweet music together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Savor domestic comforts and flavors. Cook up something delicious. Give your space a makeover. Adapt for what your family needs now. Share and enjoy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Listen to experts. Consider alternate views. Follow rules closely. Refine for elegant simplicity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profitable work energizes your efforts. Get terms in writing. Not everything goes as planned. Pivot to adapt. Rely on experienced support. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Practice leadership. Advance a personal project around unexpected domestic matters. Clean up after yourself. Contribute extra effort for family harmony. You’re growing stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow down. Contemplate your next move. Allow yourself time to decompress and recharge. Consider unexpected circumstances before responding. Notice hidden potential and options.
Notable birthdays: Jazz musician George Coleman is 86. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 85. College Football Hall of Famer Pete Dawkins is 83. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 77. Actor-director Micky Dolenz (The Monkees) is 76. Singer-musician Randy Meisner is 75. Pop singer Peggy March is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice is 68. Jazz musician Billy Childs is 64. Singer Gary Numan is 63. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 62. Actor Aidan Quinn is 62. Actor Camryn Manheim is 60. Actor Leon is 60. Country-rock singer Shawn Mullins is 53. Neo-soul singer Van Hunt is 51.
Actor Andrea Parker is 51. Actor Boris Kodjoe is 48. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 45.
Actor Laura Main is 44. Actor James Van Der Beek is 44. R&B singer Kameelah Williams (702) is 43. Actor Nick Zano is 43. Rock singer Tom Chaplin (Keane) is 42. Rock musician Andy Ross (OK Go) is 42. Actor Jessica Collins is 38. R&B singer Kristinia DeBarge is 31.