Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 29

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Write your views. Capture your unique perspective. Talk about dreams, visions and possibilities. Your research reveals a solution. Make a persuasive case.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Simplify expectations. Find ways to maintain positive cash flow. Pursue lucrative assignments and catch some. Ask for more and get it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the results you want. Talk about your latest passion and invite participation. Take care of yourself and others. Embrace leadership.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Private settings suit your mood. Process and put away the past. Clear space for the present and future. Imagine and envision what you would love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay connected with friends and community. Share your curiosities and ideas. Exchange views for another perspective. Zoom or chat from the comforts of home.