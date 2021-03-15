Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 15

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — For three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, it’s easier to grow shared account balances. Sort wins and losses. Actions speak louder than words.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a creative collaboration phase. Learn from the competition over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Sign contracts. Brainstorm with your partner.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Balance work, play and health. Listen to your body, with Mercury in Pisces. Maintain physical practices. Collaborate with doctors and coaches for higher performance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Write, record and film. Have fun with, Mercury in Pisces. You’re creative and charismatic. It’s easier to put feelings into words. Use your persuasive charms.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss domestic changes, with Mercury in Pisces. Apply creativity and artistry. Talk about what you want with family. Redesign your nest together for current circumstances.