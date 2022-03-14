Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 14

Today’s Birthday (03/14/22). Imagine perfection and go for it this year. Plan and prepare for success. Creativity and communication blossom this spring. Summer studies or travels risk delays, detours or roadblocks, before conditions improve for autumn exploration and discovery. Winter brings a shift in creative direction. Thoughtfulness pays.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt around a change. Separation makes the heart grow fonder. The potential for hurt feelings is high. Take it easy. Relax with family and friends.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic chores and repairs require your attention, although distractions abound. Provide family support where needed. Disagree respectfully. Keep things simple. Strengthen basic structures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Romantic ideals and reality don’t match. Confirm intuition with facts. You’re learning more than expected. Slow to avoid mistakes. Review, edit and revise creative projects.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Patiently untangle a financial snafu. A breakdown could interrupt the cash flow. Find another way to cut costs. Postpone frivolities and stick to basics.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You may feel especially sensitive. Don’t get insulted over a misunderstanding. Slow before making a move. Allow yourself time to adapt. Reinforce foundational structures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Privacy suits your mood. Interruptions and distractions could deviate your agenda. Revise plans to adapt around recent changes. Stay flexible. Prioritize peace and introspection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your team strategy. A challenge tests your capacities. Coordinate with a transition. Strengthen foundational elements. Do what you said or reschedule. Practice patience.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone professionally important notices your work. Aim for productivity, despite interruptions, distractions or changes. Focus on doing your best. Keep your sense of humor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Educational exploration could get complicated. Delays or deviations could mess with your plans. Find creative solutions. Stick to basics. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Financial matters take priority. Adapt around a challenge. Collaborate to keep cash flowing into shared accounts. Manage applications, paperwork and filing. Breathe deeply.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Separation makes the heart grow fonder. The potential for hurt feelings is high. Patience is golden, especially with your partner. Avoid controversy. Support each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance a busy schedule with healthy routines and practices. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Postpone what you can. Take one step at a time.

Notable birthdays: Former astronaut Frank Borman is 94. Actor Michael Caine is 89. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 89. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 83. Movie director Wolfgang Petersen is 81. Country singer Michael Martin Murphey is 77. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (formerly with Chicago) is 77. Actor Steve Kanaly is 76. Comedian Billy Crystal is 74. Actor-writer-comedian-radio personality Rick Dees is 71. Country singer Jann Browne is 68. Actor Adrian Zmed is 68. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 64. Actor Laila Robins is 63. Actor Tamara Tunie is 63. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 62. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 57. Actor Elise Neal is 56. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 56.

