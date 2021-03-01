Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 1

Today’s Birthday (03/01/21). Invent new possibilities this year. Disciplined efforts realize your vision. Reach a professional turning point this spring, before a summer of domestic renovation and beautification. A plot twist requires extra communication next winter, before your career blastoff. Faithfully act for a dream come true.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your feelings with your partner. Discuss possibilities and potential. Don’t worry about the future. Focus on here and now. Enjoy a moment of bliss.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — What you’re learning energizes your work and health. Keep your own scorecard. Heed the voice of experience. Rely on a trusted coach or teacher.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make time for fun. Talk about what you love. Enjoy your favorite games, sports or diversions with interesting people. Savor precious shared moments.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Apply your talents and creativity to home improvement. Small changes can make a big difference. Clean, sort and organize. Nurture yourself and family.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Write and sketch your ideas. Speculate. Articulate your vision. Network and collaborate with talented friends. Share your views.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Wheel and deal. Prepare a winning pitch. Discuss profitable possibilities. Valuable opportunities and deals arise in conversation. Talk about an idea with potential.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining confidence. Connect and communicate to broaden your reach. Draw upon hidden resources. Maintain a mystery. Use your power responsibly. Emotional creativity works.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Private introspection suits your mood. Enjoy your secret sanctuary. Organize and revise plans for new circumstances. You’re especially sensitive. Nurture yourself especially.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — One good friend leads to another. Confer with allies and colleagues. Work with committees and teams can be especially effective. Collaborate for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider professional opportunities. Discuss the potential with trusted friends and allies. Test your theories before committing. Assess pros and cons, benefits and challenges.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your investigation is getting interesting. Explore another angle. Put your talent to work. Get expert advice. Savor delicious threads and discoveries. Unravel a mystery.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Study money and review resources. Take it all philosophically. Find clever ways to reuse and repurpose things. Collaborate with shared finances. Contribute for common benefit.
Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Clary is 95. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 94. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 77. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 77. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 77. Actor Dirk Benedict is 76. Actor-director Ron Howard is 67. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 67. Actor Catherine Bach is 66. Actor Tim Daly is 65. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 64. Rock musician Bill Leen is 59. Actor Bryan Batt is 58. Actor Maurice Bernard is 58. Actor Russell Wong is 58. Actor Chris Eigeman is 56. Actor John David Cullum is 55. Actor George Eads is 54. Actor Javier Bardem is 52. Actor Jack Davenport is 48. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 48. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 47. Singer Tate Stevens is 46. Actor Jensen Ackles is 43. TV host Donovan Patton is 43. Rock musician Sean Woolstenhulme is 40. Actor Joe Tippett is 39. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 38. Pop singer Kesha is 34. R&B singer Sammie is 34. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 27.