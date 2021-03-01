Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, March 1

Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Clary is 95. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 94. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 77. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 77. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 77. Actor Dirk Benedict is 76. Actor-director Ron Howard is 67. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 67. Actor Catherine Bach is 66. Actor Tim Daly is 65. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 64. Rock musician Bill Leen is 59. Actor Bryan Batt is 58. Actor Maurice Bernard is 58. Actor Russell Wong is 58. Actor Chris Eigeman is 56. Actor John David Cullum is 55. Actor George Eads is 54. Actor Javier Bardem is 52. Actor Jack Davenport is 48. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 48. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 47. Singer Tate Stevens is 46. Actor Jensen Ackles is 43. TV host Donovan Patton is 43. Rock musician Sean Woolstenhulme is 40. Actor Joe Tippett is 39. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 38. Pop singer Kesha is 34. R&B singer Sammie is 34. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 27.