Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 8

Today’s Birthday (06/08/20). Work together for lucrative gain this year. Disciplined practice leads to satisfying educational discoveries. Resolving an issue with your partner leads to a lucrative boom phase. Adapt strategies for new financial priorities this summer, before personal growth leads to new levels of partnership and romance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Friends can make interesting connections. Stick close to basics and build a collaborative effort on strong foundations. Experience pays.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with a professional project. Your work is gaining respect. Master the rules before breaking them. Smile for the cameras, as the spotlight shifts your way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate the possibilities. Dig deep and discover a hidden truth. Research and exploration engage your intellectual curiosity. Avoid distractions. Learn new tricks from a master.