Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 7

Today’s Birthday (06/07/21). Explore and learn valuable tricks this year. Steadily research and investigate to grow. Expand personal passion projects this summer, before a more introspective and peaceful autumn. Exciting winter collaborations lead to contemplative and creatively gestational spring. Invest in your own skills, talents and expertise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your imagination and abilities. Lucrative deals require disciplined follow-up. Reinforce support structures. Make an important connection. Dreams appear within reach.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy personally meaningful moments of synchronicity. Envision and articulate a dream. You can see what infrastructures are missing. Revise plans. Your ideas are attractive.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise plans to adapt to unforeseen elements. Consider a concern from a higher perspective. Make a connection that moves your heart and spirit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends and allies. Share valuable insights, resources and data. Others appreciate your experience. Discover opportunities in conversation. Check out an interesting suggestion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional puzzle requires both vision and disciplined realization. You’re up for the challenge. Consider the unorthodox option. You can outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Classes, seminars and conferences offer valuable connections. Study and research to solve an objective. Collaborate with someone who sparks your creativity. Get imaginative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor financial accounts to plug any leaks. Handle paperwork, taxes, insurance or legal affairs. Old assumptions could get challenged. Discover a brilliant yet unusual solution.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration, delegation and partnership open new freedoms. Focus on the roles you enjoy, and let another play their part. Discover synchronicity and deeper connection. Harmonize.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stick to basics to nurture your health. Aim for optimal physical performance. Strengthen support structures, practices and routines. Exercise compassion, especially for yourself.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the company of someone sweet. Discuss dreams and discoveries. Speculation and wondering can lead to interesting ideas. Give and take.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Home is where your heart is. Settle in and enjoy a domestic phase. Add artistic touches. Cook up something wonderful. Simplicity satisfies. Relax.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Creative communication projects can advance in unexpected directions. Reinforce basics. Consider answers to potential questions in advance. Share dreams, visions, inspiration and invitation.
Notable birthdays: Movie director James Ivory is 93. Actor Virginia McKenna is 90. Singer Tom Jones is 81. Poet Nikki Giovanni is 78. Former talk show host Jenny Jones is 75. Americana singer-songwriter Willie Nile is 73. Actor Anne Twomey is 70. Actor Liam Neeson is 69. Actor Colleen Camp is 68. Author Louise Erdrich is 67. Actor William Forsythe is 66. Record producer L.A. Reid is 65. Latin pop singer Juan Luis Guerra is 64. Rock singer-musician Gordon Gano (The Violent Femmes) is 58. Rock musician Eric Kretz (Stone Temple Pilots) is 55. Rock musician Dave Navarro is 54. Actor Helen Baxendale is 51. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., is 49. Actor Karl Urban is 49.