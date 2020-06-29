Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, June 29

Today’s Birthday (06/29/20). Access benefits and resources through collaboration this year. Shared finances grow with steady coordination and contribution. Discover new tricks this summer that inspires changes with a partner. Retreating into privacy and introspection this winter recharges your physical performance levels. Together, you’re a powerful force.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review resources and budget carefully to navigate unexpected blockages or shortages. Focus on basic priorities. Revise shared financial plans to adapt to changing circumstances.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and coordinate actions to adjust to an unexpected breakdown. Something you try doesn’t work. Don’t make assumptions. Stay patient with a resister.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your routines get tested. The workload could seem intense. Slow to avoid accidents. Prioritize exercise, rest and healthy practices. Build strength and endurance.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A challenge faces your romance or passion project. Misunderstandings and mistakes delay. Keep following the plan. Patiently persist. Express emotions, gratitude and love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — The gentle approach works best with family. Keep following the plan. Transitions and changes require adaptation. Treat yourself and others with patience and compassion.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers and breakdowns could interrupt your plans. Postpone what you can. Adapt and adjust expectations. Don’t rush into anything. Assess and review.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Compute expenses and revise budgets for current conditions. Build strong foundations. Hold yourself to high standards. Deliver your powerful pitch.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Personal doubts can distract and fool you. To know who you are, ask the people you love. Ignore negative inner monologues. Get into dialogue.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on cleanup. Avoid controversy or provoking sensitivities. Postpone travel. Organize papers, closets and cabinets. Process recent changes and transitions. Private peacefulness recharges you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with allies. Share resources as you adapt to communal changes. Guard against impetuous decisions. Don’t make expensive promises. Keep advancing a shared cause.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge delays progress. Misunderstandings and mistakes abound. Proceed with caution. Untangle a knot carefully. Adapt your work to new conditions and markets.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Obstacles and barriers block the road. Postpone travel to avoid delays and breakdowns. Have patience with technical issues. Assess conditions and adapt plans.
Notable birthdays: Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 80. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 77. Actor Gary Busey is 76. Comedian Richard Lewis is 73. Actor-turned-politician-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 72. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 72. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 67. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 67. Actress Maria Conchita Alonso is 65. Actress Kimberlin Brown (TV: “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 59. Actress Sharon Lawrence is 59. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 58. Actress Judith Hoag is 57. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 57. Rhythm and blues singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 56. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite is 56. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 55. Musician Dale Baker is 54. Actress Melora Hardin is 53. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 52. Actress Christina Chang is 49. Rap DJ Shadow is 48. Actor Lance Barber is 47. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 43. Actress Zuleikha Robinson is 43. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 42. Actor Luke Kirby is 42. Country musician Todd Sansom (Marshall Dyllon) is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 42. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 38. Actress Lily Rabe is 38. Rhythm and blues singer Aundrea Fimbres is 37. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 29. Actress Camila Mendes (TV: “Riverdale”) is 26.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!