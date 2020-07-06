Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 6

Today’s Birthday (07/06/20). Collaboration is key this year. Together you’re a powerful force. Adapt to societal changes. Plot future adventures. Summer confidence inspires the solution to a puzzle with your partner. A slow, reflective winter soothes, leading to surging physical vitality. Share and connect for common good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help. Join together to carry a heavy load. Discuss objectives and coordinate plans. Avoid travel. Secure ground taken. Connect with trusted allies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Forge ahead with a career opportunity. Quick moves win a prize. Hidden truths get revealed. Action now can reap outsize reward. Ponder the possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate new directions. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Take every precaution. Draw upon hidden resources. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Insist on authenticity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Review details carefully and arrange connections in advance. Make your move when the road is clear. It could get lucrative.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner, and you can really make something happen. Share the load to get farther, faster. Keep it practical or risk surprises. Compromise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The work is in the details. Physical action gets big results. Get your heart pumping for the greatest benefit. Extra points for exercise outdoors. Get energized.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax with your inner circle. Prioritize fun, entertainment and lighthearted games. Play good music. Take advantage of a romantic opportunity to make your move.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Devote your love and attention to home and family. Household matters draw you in. Consider long-term plans. Completed projects satisfy, and physical action gets results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant and creative. Capture your thoughts. Practice your arts and tricks. Magnify your own impact by persuading others to take action.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Push for an income surge. Invest in your business, and provide excellent service. Follow lucrative potential. A great assignment develops. Use your secret power.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Launch a personal initiative. Things are getting interesting. Advance a passion project and get farther than expected. Connect with love, truth and beauty.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — You may feel pressured by deadlines. Reduce the sensory stimulus and settle into peaceful productivity. Sweet music and soothing rituals keep you in action.
Notable birthdays: The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 85. Actor Ned Beatty is 83. Singer Gene Chandler is 80. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 80. Actor Burt Ward is 75. Former President George W. Bush is 74. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 74. Actor Fred Dryer is 74. Actress Shelley Hack is 73. Actress Nathalie Baye is 72. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 69. Actress Allyce Beasley is 69. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 68. Actor Grant Goodeve is 68. Country singer Nanci Griffith is 67. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 66. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 65. Actor Casey Sander is 65. Country musician John Jorgenson is 64. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 63. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 63. Actress-writer Jennifer Saunders is 62. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 61. Actor Pip Torrens is 60. Actor Brian Posehn is 54. Actor Robb Derringer is 53. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 52. Actor Brian Van Holt is 51. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 50. TV host Josh Elliott is 49. Rapper 50 Cent is 45. Actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry are 42. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 41. Actress Eva Green is 40. Actor Gregory Smith is 37. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 35. Rock singer Kate Nash is 33. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 30. Baseball star Manny Machado is 28. NBA star Zion Williamson is 20.
