Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 5

Today’s Birthday (07/05/21). Shared assets rise in value this year. Coordination and collaboration pay extra dividends. Summer transitions reveal new doors, before social changes require autumn adaptation. Blossoming health and vitality energize your winter, empowering springtime collaboration, teamwork and fun with friends. Reap extra benefits by working together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — An epiphany reveals a new door. It takes more than luck to open it. The opposition holds out, and it could get tense. Practice diplomacy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Long-term financial benefits are available with planning and preparation. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. You can make your own good fortune. Set backup plans.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Aim for a long-held personal dream, despite doubts. Keep taking one step, and then another. Imagine the result accomplished. Grab opportunities as they arise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize tranquility, peace and privacy. Review plans and prepare for what’s next. Clean and put away what’s complete. Soothe your spirit with music, art and nature.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support with a community or group project. Friends help you advance. Play your part, and your team does the rest.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can advance your professional goals. Persuade with clear arguments. Collaborate with talented experts. Disciplined actions pay off. A positive attitude scores a bonus.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Let someone draw you into another world. Explore and discover new views and perspectives. Monitor the news and conditions. Reinforce support structures.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Monitor the budget for growth with shared accounts. Take advantage of unexpected conditions. Rejuvenate an old bond. Commit to a vision. Invest in durability.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen bonds with your partner through shared experiences. You’re treading unfamiliar terrain; still, you have each other. Imagine perfection, and go for it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep a comfortable pace. Go for endurance, over speed. Focus on technique. Practice makes perfect. Focus on long-term dreams with steady steps. Aim for mastery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy sweet moments with people you love. Things may not look as you imagined. Some things are better. Relax and have fun. Learn something new.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home improvements satisfy. Clean, organize and modify. Make repairs and upgrades. Adjust to domestic changes. Share something savory and something sweet. Family comes first.
Notable birthdays: Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 78. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 73. Rock star Huey Lewis is 71. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 70. Country musician Charles Ventre is 69. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 62. Actor John Marshall Jones is 59. Actor Dorien Wilson is 59. Actor Edie Falco is 58. Actor Jillian Armenante is 57. Actor Kathryn Erbe is 56. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 53. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 52. Rapper RZA is 52. R&B singer Joe is 48. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Dale Godboldo is 46. Rapper Bizarre is 45. Rapper Royce da 5’9” is 44. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 41. Actor Ryan Hansen is 40. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 39. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 36.