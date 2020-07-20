Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 20

Today’s Birthday (07/20/20). Grow through partnership this year. Coordinate and collaborate for supercharged results. Adapt to travel and study changes. Summer’s personal insights lead to the transformation of a romantic relationship. Rest, recharge and strategize this winter for restored physical health and energy. Share your appreciation and support.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A domestic phase arises with this Cancer New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Savor domesticity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this Cancer New Moon. Make powerful connections. Talk about an inspiring dream. Invite participation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Use creativity with sales and marketing promotions under this Cancer New Moon. Target opportunities. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal phase shines under this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels. You’re a star.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this Cancer New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Make long-term plans. Feed your spirit with nature, rituals and peaceful reflection.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon in Cancer.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities sparkle over the next two-week phase, influenced by this Cancer New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Study with a master. An education, travel and exploration phase sprouts under this Cancer New Moon. Consider new views and perspectives. Make long-distance connections.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this Cancer New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through change or transformation. Partnership blossoms under this Cancer New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon in Cancer sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon in Cancer initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Notable birthdays: Actress-singer Sally Ann Howes is 90. Author Cormac McCarthy is 87. Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 84. Actress Diana Rigg is 82. Artist Judy Chicago is 81. Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 77. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 76. Singer Kim Carnes is 75. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 73. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 68. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 64. Actress Donna Dixon is 63. Rock musician Mick McNeil (Simple Minds) is 62. Country singer Radney Foster is 61. Actor Frank Whaley is 57. Actor Dean Winters is 56. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 54. Actor Reed Diamond is 53. Actor Josh Holloway is 51. Singer Vitamin C is 51. Actress Sandra Oh is 49. Actor Omar Epps is 47. Actor Simon Rex is 46. Actress Judy Greer is 45. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 42. Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 42. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 40. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 40. Actor Percy Daggs III is 38. Actor John Francis Daley is 35. Country singer Hannah Blaylock (Edens Edge) is 34. Dancer-singer-actress Julianne Hough is 32. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 32. Actress Billi Bruno is 24.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!