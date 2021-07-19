Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 19

Today’s Birthday (07/19/21). Lucrative rewards bless your partnership this year. Work together with steady coordination for outsized gain. Summer insights, revelations and discoveries are useful with autumn social transitions. Surging vitality energizes your work and health next winter, empowering team victories next spring. Teamwork is your golden ticket.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Educational opportunities are worth pursuing. Explore the options. Get into a fascinating thread. Consider your own talents and skills. What do you want to learn?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review reserves and put away provisions. Pull in and preserve the harvest together. Don’t rely on fantasies or luck. Reap what you’ve sown. Sow again.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate your way through minor adjustments with your partner. Listen generously. Practice patience. Compromise is possible. Consider what’s most important. Give and take.