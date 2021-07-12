Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, July 12

Today’s Birthday (07/12/21). Harvest lucrative gains together this year. Coordinated routines and practices strengthen family finances. Summer intuition and insights reveal opportunities with community changes this autumn. Healthy routines build for high performance this winter, propelling your crew to spring prizes. Partnership makes a powerful difference.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Romance is a distinct possibility. Handle responsibilities before running out to play. Conversation reveals exciting potential. Share dreams and passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Talk about domestic dreams and envisioned upgrades with your household. Research and compare for best value. Grab an opportunity. Solutions arise in conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can profit from a dreamer’s vision. Use your persuasive charms. Negotiate terms. Sign papers. Make optimistic plans and set them in motion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Resources can be found. Stick to tested techniques. Don’t push against a brick wall. Find another door. Communication connects you with what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal passion. Dig deeper and discover a brilliant idea worth developing. Polish your own appearance with a new style. Pamper yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Find a private space to organize and plot. Update plans to realize a dream. Envision desired results already accomplished, and then take necessary steps.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can handle a big job. Solutions and resources flow through communication channels. Offer support and ask for it when needed. Connect for shared gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce structural elements to surpass a professional challenge. Use your wits to increase efficiency and ease. Ask for more and get it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep it simple as you explore. Stick to tested avenues and techniques. Avoid crowds, controversy or expense. Discover hidden beauty around the corner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover another way to save without sacrifice. Review the budget to cut vampire spending, forgotten subscriptions or leaks. Discuss shared dreams. Count your blessings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Link arms and you can tackle anything. Deepen bonds with your partner. Talk about dreams, passions and crazy ideas. One thing leads to another.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get your heart pumping. Enjoy a walk or ride outside. Nature gives your spirit a lift. Movement gets your blood flowing. Eat and rest well.
Notable birthdays: Singer-musician Christine McVie is 78. Actor Denise Nicholas is 77. Singer-songwriter Butch Hancock is 76. Fitness guru Richard Simmons is 73. Singer Walter Egan is 73. Writer-producer Brian Grazer is 70. Actor Cheryl Ladd is 70. Gospel singer Ricky McKinnie is 69. Country singer Julie Miller is 65. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 65. Actor Mel Harris is 65. Actor Buddy Foster is 64. Rock guitarist Dan Murphy (Soul Asylum) is 59.Actor Judi Evans is 57. Rock singer Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms) is 56. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson is 52. Olympic gold medal figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is 50. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 48. CBS newsman Jeff Glor is 46. Actor Anna Friel is 45. R&B singer Tracie Spencer is 45. Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai is 24.