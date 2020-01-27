Today’s Birthday (01/27/20). Friends bring valuable gifts this year. Generate visions and plans to develop, build and grow. A new dream calls to you this winter, before health or work barriers take priority. Community efforts shift direction next summer, leading to renewed physical energy. Together, you’re invincible.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Listen to intuition. Everything seems possible. Make long-term plans and dreams. You can see the road to follow. Postpone launching. Wait for developments.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine your team winning. You’re gaining confidence with practice and deeper understanding. Disciplined efforts pay off. Don’t get intimidated. Discuss plans and roles.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A stroke of genius opens new professional possibilities. Rearrange your schedule to accommodate an opportunity. Ignore old worries and do the homework before presenting.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take practical actions toward realizing an adventure. Consider dream destinations and fantastic potential. Take precautions and pack carefully. Monitor conditions. Travel light.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial conditions favor a clear vision. Coordinate for a shared goal. Don’t fund a fantasy; get your ducks in a row before making your move.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A romantic connection could get dreamy. Wait for the perfect moment. Find a private way to share your appreciation for another’s partnership. Keep it simple.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your physical performance. Infuse it with passion and magic. Focus mind, body and spirit on producing exemplary work. Eat well and rest deeply.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — There’s magic in the air. Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Enjoy sweet company and cook up a little romance together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Fantasy trumps practicality. Discover something marvelous for your home and find a way to showcase it. Use mood lighting to create the perfect ambiance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Indulge your creativity for dreamy results. Invent works of beauty and intrigue. Add imaginative flourishes. Articulate a bold vision. Listen to your muses.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Your touch may seem golden. Crank out profits and keep producing. Set high standards and achieve them. Listen to your heart for guidance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success. You’re especially attractive. Try an eclectic look. Play the role you want to become to see if it fits. Follow a dream.
Thought for Today: “The most beautiful thing in the world is, of course, the world itself.” — Wallace Stevens, American poet and author (1879-1955).
Notable birthdays: Actor James Cromwell is 80. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 76. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 74. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 72. Latin singer-songwriter Djavan is 71. Chief U.S. Justice John Roberts is 65. Country singer Cheryl White is 65. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 65. Actress Mimi Rogers is 64. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 63. Actress Susanna Thompson is 62. Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 61. Rock singer Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 59. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 59. Actress Tamlyn Tomita is 57. Actress Bridget Fonda is 56. Actor Alan Cumming is 55. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 52. Rock singer Mike Patton is 52. Rapper Tricky is 52. Rock musician Michael Kulas (James) is 51. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 51. Actor Josh Randall is 48. Country singer Kevin Denney is 42. Tennis player Marat Safin is 40. Neo-soul musician Andrew Lee (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 34. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 34. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 24.
