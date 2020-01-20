Today’s Birthday (01/20/20). Benefits arise this year through community connections. Disciplined planning and organization produce results. Winter inspiration shifts long-term plans before an obstacle impacts your work and health. Resolve a group challenge next summer before your energy and vitality surges. Get by with help from your friends.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take a trip with someone fun. Team projects get farther this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Enjoy social life and make new connections.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise. Take on a professional challenge this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Advance your position. Your status and influence rise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re eager to leap boundaries, push limitations and discover. Conditions are favorable, so go! Travel and studies beckon this month under the Aquarius Sun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy routines. Discuss long-term goals and plans. Strengthen family finances, with the Sun in Aquarius. Sort, file and organize over the next month.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Romance is distinctly possible. Collaborate, compromise and negotiate win-win deals. Partnership multiplies your efforts this month under the Aquarius Sun. Rely on each other.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home recharges you. Grow your physical work, health and energy, with the Sun in Aquarius this month. Raise your performance level with practice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enter a highly creative period. You’re lucky in love this month, with the Aquarius Sun. Enjoy diversions with friends and family. Cook up some romance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Recharge for later financial productivity. Focus on home and family this month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Comfortable surroundings nurture your creativity. Make improvements.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel a logical shift. You retain information especially well over the next month, with the Sun in Aquarius. Learn and retain complex material. Your communications thrive, and words come easily.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Generate a positive financial balance. Money comes more easily with the Sun in Aquarius. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Keep your deadlines and promises.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Friends can help. Go for a personal win. Enjoy an advantage this month with the Sun in your sign. Use your power and talent for good.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Savor peaceful productivity, with the Aquarian Sun. Enjoy solitude and introspection. Restore energies through rest, nature, beauty and meditation.
Thought for Today: “Whatever people in general do not understand, they are always prepared to dislike; the incomprehensible is always the obnoxious.” — Letitia Landon, English poet (1802-1838).
Notable birthdays: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 90. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 80. Singer Eric Stewart is 75. Movie director David Lynch is 74. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 73. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 72. Actor Daniel Benzali is 70. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 68.
Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 68. Comedian Bill Maher (MAR) is 64. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 62. Actor James Denton is 57. Rock musician Greg K. (The Offspring) is 55. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 55. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 55. Actor Rainn Wilson is 54. Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway is 53. Actress Stacey Dash is 53. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 52. Singer Xavier is 52. Actor Reno Wilson is 51. Singer Edwin McCain is 50. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 50. Rap musician Questlove (The Roots) is 49. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 41. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 36. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 35. Rock singer Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) is 34. Actor Evan Peters is 33.
