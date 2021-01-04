Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 4

Today’s Birthday (01/04/21). Cash flow rises this year. Generate financial growth with care and discipline. Slowly consider and plan this winter for summer transitions that spark an electric energy surge for your work and health. Big changes reveal big opportunities next winter. You’re discovering what’s really important.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and safety. Slow to avoid expensive accidents. Find a way to work smarter. Achieve a higher level of understanding. Take care.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication makes a difference. Discuss what you’ve been withholding. Secrets get revealed. It may not be pretty. Build on a foundation of trust.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your vision of the ideal home and the reality may not match. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean closets and drawers. Find a satisfying compromise.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative communication projects generate lasting value. Do the homework for a brilliant insight. Discover a hidden truth. Write, broadcast and publish. Get the word out.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Develop a brilliant idea. You’re especially creative around moneymaking. Think of a fabulous way to make more. Follow up. Count it as it arrives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather your wits. Tell the truth. It gets revealed anyway. Consider yourself from another perspective. Think outside the box. Use your worries for inspiration.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Organize plans and preparations. Check out an interesting suggestion. Keep asking questions. Believe in miracles. A hidden truth gets revealed. Aim for the stars.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Team communication makes a vital difference. Don’t make assumptions. Speak with one voice. Discover solutions and opportunities in conversation. Collaborate and coordinate your moves.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Write your own ticket. Determine how you’d like things to go. Harmony may require effort. You can see what doesn’t work. Edit, revise and develop.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You want to venture farther out. Accept the truth, even if you don’t like it. Find new ways to explore. Make an amazing discovery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Dig into the numbers for financial revelation. Discover the truth. Clean messes. Advance on honorable terms. Track spending. Count what you’ve gained. Sign documents.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean a mess with your partner. Someone blurts out the truth. Listen carefully. Talk it over, honestly. Don’t harbor misconceptions. Deal in facts. What’s really important?
Notable birthdays: Actor Barbara Rush is 94. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 84. Actor Dyan Cannon is 82. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 78. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 66. Actor Ann Magnuson is 65. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 65. Country singer Patty Loveless is 64. Actor Julian Sands is 63. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 61. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 59. Actor Dave Foley is 58. Actor Dot Jones is 57. Actor Rick Hearst is 56. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 56. Actor Julia Ormond is 56. Former tennis player Guy Forget is 56. Country singer Deana Carter is 55. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 54. Actor Josh Stamberg is 51. Actor Damon Gupton is 48. Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 46. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 41. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 38. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 36.
Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi is 35. MLB All-Star Kris Bryant is 29. Actor-singer Coco Jones is 23.