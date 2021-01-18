Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 18

Today’s Birthday (01/18/21). Haul in a lucrative harvest this year. Luck and profits follow your hard work and disciplined action. Savor a restful, quiet winter. One door closes and another opens this summer, inspiring a healthy physical growth phase. A powerful insight illuminates next winter. Steward resources for growth.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Energize a personal project. Expand your territory. Discuss potential and possibilities. You can see what doesn’t work. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination engages you with dreams, creative ideas and visions. Let emotions flow like water. Make plans and consider different options. Rest and recharge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for a common goal. Together, you can generate satisfying results. You might make a mess in the process. Get help with cleanup.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Career expansion opportunities tantalize. Add words and action to what you see possible. Don’t worry if the first draft is messy. Persistence pays off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue intellectual, artistic and academic explorations and studies. Discover something fascinating about a practical subject of inquiry. Research, practice and learn valuable tricks.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep financial decisions practical. Discuss details. You can see what’s missing. Collaborate on a puzzle. Find the resources you need hiding in plain sight.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration yields nice results. Communicate your way around a disagreement. Listen generously. Let your partner know that they’ve been heard. Create something fun together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and physical performance. Practice your routines. Patience and persistence pay high dividends. Put your heart into your work where it’s missing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a passion project. Love is the fundamental element. Stay willing to reconsider expectations. Find the heartbeat and let it move you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Clean up a domestic mess. Take a compassionate view. Others may need support. Contribute as you can. Listen with empathy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Edit, polish and revise your creative work. You can see what doesn’t work. Cut and tailor your message to the audience it’s for.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Every bit helps. Provide excellent value for your clients and customers. Reinforce structures for promotions and marketing. Connect, network and sign contracts.
Notable birthdays: Movie director John Boorman is 88. Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 83. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 80. Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 68. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 66. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 65. Actor Mark Rylance is 61. Actor Alison Arngrim (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) is 59. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is 58. Actor Jane Horrocks is 57. Comedian Dave Attell is 56. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 52. Rapper DJ Quik is 51. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 50. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 48. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 47. Actor Derek Richardson is 45. Actor Jason Segel is 41. Actor Samantha Mumba is 38. Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Actor Devin Kelley is 35. Actor Ashleigh Murray (TV: “Riverdale”) is 33. Actor Zeeko Zaki is 31. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 33. Actor Mateus Ward is 22.