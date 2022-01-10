Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Jan. 10

Today’s Birthday (01/10/22). Abundance fills your basket this year. Nurture and grow valuable resources with consistent action. Creating inspiring plans this winter leads to a fun, romantic springtime. Support friends around a change next summer, leading to an autumn community victory. Care for your garden with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting creative. Lucrative opportunities are hiding in plain sight. Put in the work to realize dreamy results. Luck is on your side.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Something you’ve been dreaming for is open and available. A disciplined push is required. Aim for love, fun and happiness. Good fortune follows personal initiative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Have faith in your own imagination. Encourage it with privacy and peaceful conditions. Revise plans and invent new possibilities. Put away the past. Look ahead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can find what you’re looking for, with a little help from your friends. Connect and share what you’re up to. Advance a team dream.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Invent, build and grow a dreamy professional possibility. Luck shines on disciplined efforts. Put your heart into it. You can find what you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Seminars, classes and webinars provide valuable skills. Concentrate intensely. Optimism, confidence and luck grow along with your understanding. Studies and research get fruitful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to realize a shared dream. You can find the resources you need. Use what you’re learning to cut waste. Together, you’re especially lucky.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Exchange kindnesses. Share the load. Support your partner and be supported. Fortune follows dedicated efforts. Work together for what you love. Celebrate results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize physical health and fitness. Nurture yourself. Practice your moves for growing strength, endurance and ease. Keep doing what’s working. Get your heart pumping.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love. Romance sparks in conversation. Connect with your own creativity and passion. True your course to your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Stick close to home. Domestic projects satisfy a craving. Repair something that’s been bothering you. Relax and enjoy familiar surroundings. Bake something fragrant.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Apply intellect, experience and creativity to solve a puzzle. Think outside the box. Listen to dreams or subconscious clues. The shower muses serenade you.

Notable birthdays: Opera singer Sherrill Milnes is 87. Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 87. Movie director Walter Hill is 82. Actor William Sanderson is 78. Singer Rod Stewart is 77. Rock singer-musician Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) is 74. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 73. Roots rock singer Alejandro Escovedo is 71. Rock musician Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 70. Singer Pat Benatar is 69. Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 69. Rock musician Michael Schenker is 67. Singer Shawn Colvin is 66. Rock singer-musician Curt Kirkwood (Meat Puppets) is 63. Actor Evan Handler is 61. Rock singer Brad Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 58. Actor Trini Alvarado is 55. Rock singer Brent Smith (Shinedown) is 44. Rapper Chris Smith (Kris Kross) is 43. Actor Sarah Shahi is 42. American roots singer Valerie June is 40.

