Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 8

Today’s Birthday (02/08/21). Goodness flows your way this year. Grow and expand through disciplined, steady practices. Realize a financial dream. Resolve a springtime community challenge, before summer fun carries you away. Make a domestic shift next winter, before social networks and collaborations flower. Create your personal paradise.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional opportunity develops in interesting directions. Maintain existing obligations and responsibilities. Amplify productivity with team coordination. Work with talented friends and allies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Consider study or travel options. Prioritize stability and safety. Anticipate big changes and prepare for future adventures. Make long-term plans, registrations and reservations.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Opposites attract. Coordinate and collaborate to generate positive cash flow with a shared endeavor. Discover hidden resources. Something you took for granted becomes newly valuable.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative efforts win satisfying reward. Push to advance your shared agenda. Long-term value grows from seeds you plant today. Romance is a distinct possibility.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your moves. Physical action gets results. Take advantage of a lucky break to surge ahead. Get feedback from a trusted coach. Adjust and tune.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Do what you love. Play your favorite games. Romance can catch you by surprise. Allow for some spontaneous fun. Pursue beauty, relaxation and laughter.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make long-desired domestic improvements. Home and family take priority. Clean and organize. Dig and uncover a surprise. Results satisfy. Share delicious treats with helpers.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out and it travels farther than expected. Creative communication projects take on a life of their own. Connect and share. Strengthen channels.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Actions can get profitable today. Grab a lucrative opportunity and run with it. Multitask for extra points. You’re building and growing valuable connections.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership. Stand up for what you love. Work all the angles to advance a personal passion project. Smile for the cameras. Take your shot.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy a peaceful pensive phase. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Savor introspection, nostalgia, imagination and speculation. Invent new plans and possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration and teamwork can propel your actions to unexpected heights. Share the load with your crew. Together, you’re a powerful force for good.
Notable birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 89. Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 81. Actor Nick Nolte is 80. Comedian Robert Klein is 79. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 78. Singer Ron Tyson is 73. Actor Brooke Adams is 72. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 68. Author John Grisham is 66. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 65. Actor Henry Czerny is 62. The former president of the Philippines, Benigno Aquino III, is 61. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 60. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 59. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 58. Actor Missy Yager is 53. Actor Mary McCormack is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 51. Actor Susan Misner is 50. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 47. Actor Seth Green is 47. Actor Joshua Morrow is 47. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 44 Actor Jim Parrack is 40. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 39. Actor-comedian Cecily Strong is 37. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 36. Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 35. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 33. NBA star Klay Thompson is 31. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 31. Actor Karle Warren is 29.