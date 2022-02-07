Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 7

Today’s Birthday (02/07/22). This year is for you. Dedication and persistence realize wonderful dreams. Community connections warm up the winter, before focus shifts homeward for a domestic springtime. Adapt around market changes at work this summer, redirecting you for a professional blossoming next autumn. Listen to your heart.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ideas and opportunities are worth pursuing. Quick action serves urgent necessity. Focus on basics. Prioritize the low-hanging fruit first, and then expand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself with hot water and relaxation. Advance a personal dream into reality, step by step. Dress the part, and play with all your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Peaceful settings encourage creativity and imagination. Weave your magic and craft your plans privately. Discover satisfying productivity behind closed doors. Strengthen foundational elements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends and allies to amplify your reach. Advance shared goals with steady dedication. Discover interesting opportunities through your social networks. Share and contribute.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to advance your professional goals. A dreamy situation is within reach. Get expert support to get farther. Disciplined efforts pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning valuable skills. Classes, webinars and conferences open new doors. Your investigation is bearing fruit. Investigate new possibilities. Develop a fascinating theory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patiently pursue practical priorities. Collaborate with your partner to manage family finances. Simplify where you can. Prioritize quality over quantity. How lightly can you tread?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Have fun with your partner. Push a shared vision into reality. Luck follows initiative. Support each other to realize a creative possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action energizes you. Practice basic moves for strength, endurance and agility. Master foundational steps before advancing. Prioritize health and safety. Nurture yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone sweet. Romance arises in conversation. Creative projects engage and entertain. Spontaneity can delight. Handle basic responsibilities first.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A home improvement project may require making a mess. Rearrange furniture and organize possessions. Make useful upgrades. A coat of paint works wonders.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Read and learn voraciously. Monitor current events, news and conditions. Communication opens new doors. Connect and share data, resources and services. Write your views.

Notable birthdays: Author Gay Talese is 90. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 87. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., is 70. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 62. Actor James Spader is 62. Country singer Garth Brooks is 60. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 60. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 60. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 57. Actor Jason Gedrick is 55. Actor Essence Atkins is 50. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 47. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 44. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 44. Actor Tina Majorino is 37. Actor Deborah Ann Woll is 37. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 33. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 32.

