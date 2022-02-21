Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Feb. 21

Today’s Birthday (02/22/22). Align actions to your heart and soul this year. Faithful consideration, planning and coordination animate your vision. Winter career triumphs lead to a creative springtime buzz. Redirect your exploration around barriers next summer, before new doors open to amazing autumn discoveries. Imagine the possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Review the budget. You can get what you need. Something you try doesn’t work. Don’t make assumptions. Stay patient. The truth gets revealed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep your sense of humor, especially with your partner. Love is fundamental. Share the load for common commitments. Solving a puzzle strengthens bonds.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical action gets results. Practice the basics for strength, endurance and ease. Get your heart pumping! Score extra points for a natural connection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative solutions. Love energizes your actions. Determined actions can realize a dream. Romantic opportunities are worth pursuing. Luck favors courage and pluck.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make structural improvements, repairs and upgrades at home. Provide family support. Infuse love into your surroundings for dreamy results. Cook up something delicious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Help others to understand complicated data. Diplomacy serves you well. Old assumptions get challenged. The impossible seems newly accessible. Express the possibilities you see.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tap into hidden assets. Stifle the temptation to overspend. Avoid lies like the plague. Get help building a dream. You can get what you need.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive and charming. Keep your deadlines and promises. Do what you said you would. Keep objectives in mind. Creative inspiration flowers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Simplify plans for greater ease. Recharge and reconsider objectives. Don’t make expensive promises. Sit quietly and listen to your spirit. Rest for renewed inspiration.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on basics with a team project. Reinforce foundational structures. The heartbeat of common passion or commitment animates the cause. Unite for what you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Slow to clarify misunderstandings at work. Focus on the heart of the project, the part that you love. Fortune follows thoughtful intention followed by action.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance explorations cautiously. Reinforce basic structures. Dreamy projects tempt. Focus intention, initiative and inspiration on a fascinating subject. Learn about something you love.

Notable birthdays: Movie director Bob Rafelson is 89. Actor Gary Lockwood is 85. Actor-director Richard Beymer is 83. Actor Peter McEnery is 82. Film/music company executive David Geffen is 79. Actor Tyne Daly is 76. Actor Anthony Daniels is 76. Tricia Nixon Cox is 76. Former Sen. Olympia J. Snowe, R-Maine, is 75. Rock musician Jerry Harrison (The Heads) is 73. Actor Christine Ebersole is 69. Actor William Petersen is 69. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 67. Singer/guitarist Larry Campbell is 67. Country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 64. Actor Kim Coates is 64. Actor Jack Coleman is 64. Actor Christopher Atkins is 61. Actor William Baldwin is 59. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., is 58. Rock musician Michael Ward is 55. Comedian-actor Jordan Peele is 43. Actor Elliot Page is 35.

