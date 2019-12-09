Today’s Birthday (12/09/19). Realize personal dreams this year. Persistent coordination maintains a satisfying cash flow. The winter brings a profitable boom phase before a twist with family fortunes requires adaptation. Personal changes redirect you next summer before a collaborative effort wins a valuable prize. You can create something amazing.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Long-distance communications, traffic and travels improve over three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius, so expand your territory. Write, research and study. Investigate and share discoveries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Set long-range financial targets. Building a savings plan comes easier for three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius. Track budgets and financial investments.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner. Over three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius, the competition is extraordinarily fierce. Ignore petty stuff and pull together. Rely on each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Create and discover efficiencies. Discover solutions for your work and health through communication over several weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius. Network and assess suggestions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get excellent advice from family. It’s easier to express affection with Mercury in Sagittarius for three weeks. You’re especially persuasive. Talk about what you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Over three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius, prioritize household renovation. Uncover forgotten treasures and discover new purposes for old stuff.
You have free articles remaining.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity surges. Begin a three-week intensive study phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Your curiosity seems intensified. Study with passion. Write reports and investigate assumptions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find more ways to make money. It’s easier to spend, too, with Mercury in Sagittarius, so take care. Keep close track of income and outflow.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — For the next three weeks with Mercury in your sign, you have an advantage. Practice to improve your communication skills and talents. Polish and edit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Contemplate beauty and listen to your heart. Enter a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Speculate on eternal questions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Group activities go well. Confer with others to discover hidden truths. Enjoy a three-week social phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Accomplish great things together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Begin a three-week testing phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Let others know what you want. Communication benefits your career.
Thought for Today: “The real question is not whether machines think but whether men do. The mystery which surrounds a thinking machine already surrounds a thinking man.” — B.F. Skinner, American behaviorist (1904-1990).
Notable birthdays: Actor Kirk Douglas is 103. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 89. Actress Dame Judi Dench is 85. Actor Beau Bridges is 78. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 77. Comedian-songwriter Neil Innes is 75. Actor Michael Nouri is 74. Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-S.D., is 72. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 70. Singer Joan Armatrading is 69. Actor Michael Dorn is 67. Actor John Malkovich is 66. Country singer Sylvia is 63. Singer Donny Osmond is 62. Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 61. Comedian Mario Cantone is 60. Actor David Anthony Higgins is 58. Actor Joe Lando is 58. Actress Felicity Huffman is 57. Empress Masako of Japan is 56. Country musician Jerry Hughes (Yankee Grey) is 54. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is 53. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 52. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 51. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 50. TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 50. Country musician Brian Hayes (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 50. Actress Allison Smith is 50. Songwriter and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 49. Country singer David Kersh is 49. Actress Reiko Aylesworth is 47. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 47. Rapper Canibus is 45. Actor Kevin Daniels is 43. Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 43. Rock musician Eric Zamora (Save Ferris) is 43. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 42. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 41. Actor Simon Helberg is 39. Actress Jolene Purdy is 36. Actor Joshua Sasse is 32. Actress Ashleigh Brewer is 29. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.