Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 7

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider and research big purchases carefully. Avoid impulsive expenses and focus on basic necessities. You can find the resources you need. Patiently persist.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a moment to acknowledge how far you’ve come. Despite temporary setbacks, you’re growing stronger. Reject far-fetched schemes in favor of practical solutions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Avoid travel and focus on completing projects. Tie up loose ends. Temporary delays could frustrate. Patiently put the pieces in place. Rest and recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Bring extra patience to team projects. Tempers may be short. Provide a sense of stability and support. Budget carefully and go for substance over symbolism.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Wait for developments with a professional project. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Simplify and edit. Get rid of unnecessary elaborations. Leave misconceptions behind.