Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 28

Today’s Birthday (12/28/20). Grab lucrative opportunities this year. Dedicated action pays off big. Creative dreams can come true. Private planning this winter provides structure to support with summer changes, leading to growing health, strength and vitality. Discover private treasure next winter. Feed the garden and it feeds you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The news can motivate outrage. Hidden lies get revealed. Let your feelings be known. Stand up for what’s right. Use your creativity and passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Simplify and reduce consumption for balance. Turn down an expensive invitation. Don’t get all the bells and whistles on purchases. Favor experiences over stuff.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can see clearly as shadows fade. You’re growing stronger. Pamper yourself with extra self-care. Clean your spaces and try a new look.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Allow yourself time to process. Transitions and changes whirl by, without fanfare, lost in the news. Take private sanctuary time. Indulge in spiritually soothing rituals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider other opinions when discovering the reality behind a fantasy or myth. Emotional energy drives you to collaborate in a community effort. Teamwork gets results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Polish your public-facing promotional materials and portfolios. Pursue practical priorities. You can see what’s needed. Strengthen professional infrastructures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Energize an investigation to navigate around travel barriers and limitations. Meet educational challenges and hurdles with patience. Adapt plans for new conditions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Encourage frugal behavior. Don’t lose what you’ve got for a vague fantasy. Keep generating value and stashing resources. Eat well and simply. Collaborate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reserve judgment. You can see your partner’s weaknesses. They can see yours too. Patience pays high dividends. Collaborate for shared commitments. Provide a stabilizing influence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Nurture your health and fitness despite challenges. A walk outside clears your head and gets your body moving. Adapt for areas of concern. Rest deeply.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Find domestic diversions. Enjoy simple pleasures. Romantic challenges require patience. Connect with loved ones. Get carried away in a creative project.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Go for domestic bliss. Reality doesn’t meet fantasies. Clean messes at home. Handle chores and housework. Prepare for what’s ahead. Beautification and cooking projects satisfy.
Notable birthdays: Actor Nichelle Nichols is 88. Actor Dame Maggie Smith is 86. Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is 76. Former Sen. Tim Johnson, D-S.D., is 74. Rock singer-musician Edgar Winter is 74. Actor Denzel Washington is 66. TV personality Gayle King is 66. Actor Chad McQueen is 60. Country singer-musician Marty Roe (Diamond Rio) is 60. Actor Malcolm Gets is 57. Actor Mauricio Mendoza is 51. Actor Elaine Hendrix is 50. Political commentator Ana Navarro is 49. Talk show host Seth Meyers is 47. Actor Brendan Hines is 44. Actor Joe Manganiello is 44. Actor Vanessa Ferlito is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Legend is 42. Rapper-musician-producer Terrace Martin is 42. Actor Andre Holland is 41. Actor Sienna Miller is 39. Actor Beau Garrett (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 38. Pop singer Kasey Sheridan (Dream) is 34. Actor Thomas Dekker is 33. Actor Mackenzie Rosman is 31. Pop singer David Archuleta is 30. Actor Mary-Charles Jones (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 19. Actor Miles Brown is 16.