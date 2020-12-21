Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 21

Today’s Birthday (12/21/20). Auspicious financial conditions bless your next year. Rake in a fat harvest with consistent discipline. Love flowers unexpectedly. Winter dreams come true, before summer transitions lead to a blossoming health and work phase. Realize plans next winter. Save and invest for home and family.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re a rising star on this Winter Solstice. The Sun joins Mercury in Capricorn today, for a month favoring career advancement. Stay focused.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy private Solstice rituals. Prepare for a month-long expansion phase under the Capricorn Sun. Plot your course and schedule. A challenge is making you stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Build for long-term stability. The next month, with the Sun in Capricorn, favors lucrative collaboration. Work together. Friends illuminate and brighten Winter Solstice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional prizes inspire this Solstice. Deepen connection with your partner this month, with the Capricorn Sun and Mercury. Communicate, collaborate and create together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your terrain. Take action to energize your work, health and fitness under the Capricorn Sun this month. Savor Winter Solstice with a walk in nature.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance for shared profits. The Capricorn Sun and Mercury motivate words and action for family, romance and passions. Have fun with the ones you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy Winter Solstice with your partner. Savor domestic bliss. Enjoy a month-long homebody phase under the Capricorn Sun. Share good food, conversation and love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your physical health and work. Begin a flourishing month of creativity, communication and brilliant ideas, with both Sun and Mercury in Capricorn.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Mark this Winter Solstice with extra fun. The next four weeks, with the Sun in Capricorn, are good for making money. Wheel and deal.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home and family this Winter Solstice. You have an extra advantage this month, with both the Sun and Mercury in your sign. Take charge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Write and publish. Solstice communications flower. The Capricorn Sun shines on a month-long phase of completion, planning and preparation. Enjoy peaceful privacy. Meditate on possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — This Solstice flows silver. Collaborative efforts get satisfying results over the next month, with the Capricorn Sun. Your team is hot. Have fun with friends.
Notable birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 85. Actor Jane Fonda is 83. Actor Larry Bryggman is 82. Singer Carla Thomas is 78. Musician Albert Lee is 77. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 76. Actor Josh Mostel is 74. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 72. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 70. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 70. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 68. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 66. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 65. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 64. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen is 63. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 63. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 58. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 58. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 55. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 55. Actor Michelle Hurd is 54.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 54. Actor Karri Turner is 54. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 52. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 52. Actor Julie Delpy is 51. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 49. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 49. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 49. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 46. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 44. Actor Rutina Wesley is 42. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 38. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 38.
