Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Dec. 20

Today’s Birthday (12/20/21). Benefit from communication this year. Write, edit and refine with steady discipline for stellar results. You’re the star this winter, sparking extra springtime energy. Prioritizing reflection and nostalgia as you shift directions this summer leads to a purposeful autumn for dreams realized. Share, network and connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic dreams can come true. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Change comes through communication. If you want different results, say something different.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Brilliant ideas abound. Secrets can get revealed. Gossip comes back to bite you. Check data carefully. Don’t take on more than you can manage.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Ask for more and get it. Let others know what you want and your chances of getting it increase. Discuss dreams and ambitions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A personal dream seems within reach. Discuss it with experienced friends. Solutions arise in communication. Imagine perfection, and keep learning. You’ve got this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find a private spot to plot and scheme. An old dream inspires again. A door that was shut now opens. Take advantage of favorable conditions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected opportunities for fun could arise. Friends help you make a valuable connection. Grab a lucky break. Discuss plans and discover solutions in conversation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Follow a professional hunch. A brilliant idea could get profitable. Imaginative strategies can get extra benefits. Discipline is required. Careful efforts don’t need redoing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Discuss educational goals, ambitions and dreams. New opportunities reveal another path. Confer with family and trusted allies. Solve a puzzle for extra reward.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Develop new revenue with your partner. The impossible seems accessible. Innovation pays well. Replenish reserves. Savings grow in value. Pennies saved are pennies earned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Maintain open lines of communication with your partner. Discuss dreams, possibilities and potential. Creative ideas can flower. Reconnect on a deeper level. Build together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get help building a dream. Practice for optimal physical performance. Listen to intuition and advice from experienced friends. Crazy ideas can actually work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially charming and persuasive. Invent possibilities with someone attractive. Share wishes, dreams and desires. Listen and learn something new. Romance sparks in conversation.

Notable birthdays: Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (TV: “The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 80. R&B singer-musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington is 78. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 77. Rock musician Peter Criss is 76. Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 75. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 75. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 75. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 73. Actor Jenny Agutter is 69. Actor Michael Badalucco is 67. Actor Blanche Baker is 65. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 64. Actor Joel Gretsch is 58. Country singer Kris Tyler is 57. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 55. Actor Nicole deBoer is 51. Movie director Todd Phillips is 51.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0