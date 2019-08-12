Today’s Birthday (08/12/19). Your loving relationships grow this year. Maintain healthy exercise and physical routines. A summer barrier with health or work dissolves with fresh energy this winter, followed by restful meditation. By next summer, changes affect your heart. Savor sweetness with family, friends and a special someone.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities beckon. Develop profitable dreams, with Uranus retrograde until Winter Solstice. Adapt to a changing market favoring research and discovery. Advance financially through proven methods.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Look for answers. Expect rebellious explosions, discovery and insight over the next five months, with Uranus retrograde in your sign. Make action plans for later.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial decisions can have long-lasting impact. With Uranus retrograde until 12/21, energy can build to a “Eureka!” explosion. Subconscious desires and dreams get revealed.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Partnership blossoms. Get social, and renew acquaintances. Secure what you’ve acquired with Uranus retrograde until Dec. 21. Grow trusted alliances. Friends are your true wealth.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health. Walk down memory lane, with Uranus retrograde over five months. Freedom urges awaken, inspiring rebellion against ruts or confinement. Review and update long-range planning.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Travel and exploration tempts. You’re inventive and intuitive, with Uranus retrograde. Old passions get rekindled. Prepare a fun adventure for after Winter Solstice.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Events could disrupt the financial status quo, with Uranus retrograde. Plan for resilience and adapt. Make bigger changes after Dec. 21.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Rebellious urges could impact partnerships, with Uranus retrograde until Dec. 21. Provide and enjoy freedom by keeping your word. Communication preempts upsetting surprises.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Generate rising cash flow. Surprises impact your work and energy over five months, with Uranus retrograde. Prioritize healthy practices and routines. Balance with meditation and exercise.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a personal dream. Play familiar games, sports and pursuits, with Uranus stationing retrograde until Dec. 21. Practice what you love. Consider family before making changes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Rest and reflect. Domestic and nesting instincts can surge, with Uranus retrograde over five months. Plan home changes carefully. Start construction after Uranus goes direct.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends support you. Outbursts of invention, emotion, and brilliance erupt, with Uranus retrograde until Winter Solstice. Make plans and discuss how you want things to be.
Thought for Today: “The secret to life is meaningless unless you discover it yourself.” — From “Of Human Bondage” by W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965)
Notable birthdays: Actor George Hamilton is 80. Actress Dana Ivey is 78. Actress Jennifer Warren is 78. Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 70. Actor Jim Beaver is 69. Singer Kid Creole is 69. Jazz musician Pat Metheny is 65. Actor Sam J. Jones is 65. Actor Bruce Greenwood is 63. Country singer Danny Shirley is 63. Pop musician Roy Hay (Culture Club) is 58. Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 56. Actor Peter Krause is 54. Actor Brent Sexton is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 48. Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 48. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown is 48. Actress Rebecca Gayheart is 48. Actor Casey Affleck is 44. Rock musician Bill Uechi is 44. Actress Maggie Lawson is 39. Actress Dominique Swain is 39. Actress Leah Pipes is 31. Actor Lakeith Stanfield is 28. NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 28. Actress Cara Delevingne is 27. Actress Imani Hakim is 26.
