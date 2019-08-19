Today’s Birthday (08/19/19). Expand the romance factor this year. Steady discipline energizes health and fitness. Get expert support with work and health this summer, for surging vitality by winter, followed by peaceful retrospection. Look at a creative or romantic challenge from another vantage next summer. Love arises triumphantly.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your past work speaks well for you. You’ve got the power and confidence to get things done. Discover a structural problem, and handle it.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination flowers with creative ideas. Find a quiet place to get productive. Reduce stimulation and distraction levels. Take care of basics.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Harness team enthusiasm, and push to advance. Make sure what you’re building is solid. Heed the voice of experience. You’re making valuable connections.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional goal is within reach. Show up, and do what needs to be done. You can figure out how to pay for it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your influence. Take new territory. Share thoughts and dreams with a fellow traveler. You’re learning quickly. Find ways to mix business with pleasure.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle financial matters with your partner. Negotiate and bargain. Make deals, and sign contracts. Don’t rush anything; better to be thorough now than confused later.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with a partner and coordinate efforts for ease and peace of mind. Learn a new trick from someone who thinks differently than you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your excellent work reflects you well. Maintain healthy practices. Feed body, mind and soul with a walk down a beautiful trail. Exercise energizes you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Give in to a mutual attraction. Have fun with someone who makes your heart skip a beat. Get pulled magnetically into their beautiful orbit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — It may take making a mess to make a long-term domestic improvement. Imagine the finished result, and patiently navigate this temporary upheaval. Keep cleaning.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share and post with your networks. What you need can be found in your circle of friends and community. Get buzzing, and invite participation.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of good business. Get help if needed. Tap new revenue. Don’t spend it before you get it. Put your talents to work.
Thought for Today: “Cheer up! The worst is yet to come!” — Philander Chase Johnson, American author (1866-1939).
Notable birthdays: Actor L.Q. Jones is 92. Actress Debra Paget is 86. USTA Eastern Tennis Hall of Famer Renee Richards is 85. Former MLB All-Star Bobby Richardson is 84. Actress Diana Muldaur is 81. Rock musician Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith) is 80. Singer Johnny Nash is 79. Actress Jill St. John is 79. Singer Billy J. Kramer is 76. Country singer-songwriter Eddy Raven is 75. Rock singer Ian Gillan (Deep Purple) is 74. Former President Bill Clinton is 73. Actor Gerald McRaney is 72. Tipper Gore, wife of former Vice President Al Gore, is 71. Actor Jim Carter is 71. Pop singer-musician Elliot Lurie (Looking Glass) is 71. Rock musician John Deacon (Queen) is 68. Bluegrass musician Marc Pruett (Balsam Range) is 68. Actor-director Jonathan Frakes is 67. Political consultant Mary Matalin is 66. Actor Peter Gallagher is 64. Actor Adam Arkin is 63. Singer-songwriter Gary Chapman is 62. Actor Martin Donovan is 62. Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz is 61. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ivan Neville is 60. Actor Eric Lutes is 57.
Actor John Stamos is 56. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 54. Actor Kevin Dillon is 54. Country singer Lee Ann Womack is 53. TV reporter Tabitha Soren is 52. Country singer-songwriter Mark McGuinn is 51. Actor Matthew Perry is 50. Country singer Clay Walker is 50. Rapper Fat Joe is 49. Olympic gold medal tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez is 48. Actress Tracie Thoms is 44. Actor Callum Blue is 42. Country singer Rissi Palmer is 38. Actress Erika Christensen is 37. Actress Melissa Fumero is 37. Pop singer Missy Higgins is 36. Actor Peter Mooney is 36. Actress Tammin Sursok is 36. Country singer Karli Osborn is 35. Olympic silver medal snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis is 34. Actor J. Evan Bonifant is 34. Rapper Romeo is 30. Actor Ethan Cutkosky is 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.