Today’s Birthday (08/26/19). Family growth and harmony blesses this year. Self-discipline in romance benefits you. Winter fills your heart with love, inspiring you to support friends to overcome an obstacle. Clean a domestic mess next summer, before your group project takes off. Share sustenance with those you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Get help building a domestic dream. You can find what you need. Prioritize practicalities over fantasies. Take advantage of a lucky home improvement opportunity.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Make a good impression. Communication and networking produce a creative breakthrough. Others provide the magic and spice. Stir it up. It’s all in the blend.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Accept a gift. Resolution of a puzzle leads to rising income. Stick to the budget. Keep showing up and providing results. Get farther than expected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep your eyes on the prize. Imagine yourself winning. Stick to practical priorities, one step at a time. Listen and learn. Practice with discipline.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Contemplate what’s ahead. Privately strategize and plot options to realize visions and dreams. Draw upon hidden resources for practical needs. Imagine what could be possible.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grace in social situations pays off in spades. Consider the view from another’s vantage. Friends help you advance. Find areas of common commitment.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership with a professional puzzle. Someone has a brilliant idea. Help coordinate and provide your part. Rising status comes with a win.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Push your own limitations and boundaries. Avoid lies and scammers. Investigate an exciting possibility. Explore new terrain, and discover treasures. Learn by doing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Discuss dreams, visions and fantasies for the future. Sift these ideas for practical priorities for your shared venture. Pull together for a common passion.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get your partner on board with your plan. A new method could work. Leave nothing to chance. Resolve who will do what. Negotiate a win-win compromise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep a dream alive. Practice and slowly build strength and endurance. Look for the hidden opportunity under a change to the status quo.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Love is all around. Stop and smell the roses. Let the day enchant you. Share it with your sweetheart and family. Find hidden beauty.
Thought for Today: “While we read history we make history.” — George William Curtis, American author-editor (1824-1892)
Notable birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 79. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 74. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 74. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 70. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 68. Actor Brett Cullen is 63. NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 60. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 59. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 58. Actor Chris Burke is 54. Actress-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 53. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 53. TV writer-actress Riley Weston is 53. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 50. Actress Melissa McCarthy is 49. Latin pop singer Thalia is 48. Actress Meredith Eaton is 45.
Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 44. Actor Mike Colter is 43. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 39. Actor Chris Pine is 39. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 37. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 35. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 34. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 33. Actor Evan Ross is 31. Actress Danielle Savre is 31. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 28. Actress Keke Palmer is 26.
