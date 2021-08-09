Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 9

Today’s Birthday (08/09/21). Expand and grow together this year. Collaborate with discipline, consistency and coordination for maximum gain. Make exciting social connections this summer that lead to a professional redirection this autumn. Love fills your heart anew this winter, inspiring a springtime career blossoming. Partnership enchants, satisfies and rewards.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practicalities regarding your work, health and fitness. Physical action gets results; they may not look as imagined. Avoid distractions. Practice your moves.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The best things in life are still free. Have fun with people you love. Let go of fantasies or illusions. Connect with nature.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on practical domestic priorities. Prioritize health and harmony at home. Let go of unrealistic expectations. Share delicious moments with family. Support each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Things are starting to make sense. Read between the lines. Your research unveils interesting discoveries. Avoid risk, controversy or jealousies. Write your views.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep generating positive cash flow. Go for substance over symbolism. Wheel and deal. Negotiate favorable terms. Don’t pursue a mirage or fantasy. Stay practical.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain personal integrity, despite the temptation to cheat. Don’t make assumptions. Weigh your options carefully. All is not as it appears to be.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Slow to review plans privately. Avoid distractions. Gather more information before making your decision. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Watch out for hidden agendas. Trust, but verify. Don’t believe everything you hear. Maintain objectivity. Stay out of somebody else’s argument. Outsmart the opposition.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Complications could interrupt your work plans. The truth gets revealed. Make a choice you can live with. Obsess over details. Polish the final product.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel beckons, but take care. Obligations could clash with fantasies. Do the homework. Assess implications and potential consequences. You can find local sources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to prioritize financial basics. Monitor expenses. Avoid risky business, controversy or wasteful practices. Keep things simple. Contribute generously for growth. Conserve resources.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss crazy fantasies and dreams with your partner, to view your blind spot. Some ideas are worth pursuing. Consider the big picture. Work together.
Notable birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Cousy is 93. Actor Cynthia Harris is 87. Tennis Hall of Famer Rod Laver is 83. Jazz musician Jack DeJohnette is 79. Comedian-director David Steinberg is 79. Actor Sam Elliott is 77. Singer Barbara Mason is 74. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player John Cappelletti is 69. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Doug Williams is 66. Actor Melanie Griffith is 64. Actor Amanda Bearse is 63. Rapper Kurtis Blow is 62. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brett Hull is 57. TV host Hoda Kotb is 57. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is 54. Actor Gillian Anderson is 53. Producer-director McG (aka Joseph McGinty Nichol) is 53. NHL player-turned-coach Rod Brind’Amour is 51.