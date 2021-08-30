Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 30

Today’s Birthday (08/30/21). Grow physical strength and energy this year. Build higher performance with regular fitness routines. Professional status rises this summer, before autumn travel and study plans change. Home and family come together this winter, developing into spring exploration, wandering and wondering. Health is worth more than gold.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Rely on partnership and collaboration over about three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Your sweetheart has great ideas. Grow new creative collaborations and connections.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and vitality, with Mercury in Libra. Streamline routines and practices over the next three weeks. Simplify tasks. Put your heart into your work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive and charming, with Mercury in Libra. Creative communications flower. Beautify the presentation. Talk about what you love. Express your heart.