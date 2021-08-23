Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 23

Today’s Birthday (08/23/21). Raise and grow your physical performance this year. Regular health routines energize you. Ride a professional surge this summer, before an autumn adjustment in educational direction. Settling into domestic joys this winter energizes springtime travels, research and investigation. You’re building vitality, strength and endurance.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can be especially productive behind closed doors. Privacy encourages creativity. Reassess priorities, plans and resources. Fulfill dreams with logistical preparation. Strengthen basic elements.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Help strengthen foundations with a community or team project near to your heart. Don’t push limitations. Patiently wait for developments. Build strategically.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Devote energy to fulfill a professional vision. Infuse love into your work. Tailor plans to fit the budget. You can get what you need.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cultural and academic explorations tempts. Dream and plan. Satiate a craving for adventure with new flavors, arts and music. Investigate a subject of fascination.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider future possibilities. Imagine how you’d like things to go. Realization takes planning, coordination and action. Outline options first. Discuss and implement later.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your partner, and ask to be heard when needed. Otherwise, don’t rock the boat. Share the load. Provide support. You’re building a dream together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Learn from the competition. Listen, watch and observe. A dream inspires. You have a secret power source. Practice to build energy and strength.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Advance a matter of the heart. Don’t get pushy. Let things unfold. Strengthen bonds with shared fun and relaxation. Capture your creative vision.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun with family and friends. Share dreams and aspirations. Weave collaborative efforts into the realization of household improvements. Enjoy home comforts.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Articulate dreams, visions and plans. Schedule actions for later. Consider necessary steps for beautiful results and add them into the calendar. Prepare and plot.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Polish attention to details like branding and presentation. Organize plans for lucrative opportunities. Schedule meetings. Prepare to share.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Set aside fears or preconceptions. Don’t push limitations or barriers today. Look around for hidden doors. Follow your heart.
Notable birthdays: Actor Vera Miles is 91. Actor Barbara Eden is 90. Political satirist Mark Russell is 89. Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is 87. Actor Richard Sanders is 81. Ballet dancer Patricia McBride is 79. Former Surgeon General Antonia Novello is 77. Pro Football Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright is 76. Country singer Rex Allen Jr. is 74. Actor David Robb is 74. Singer Linda Thompson is 74. Actor Shelley Long is 72. Actor-singer Rick Springfield is 72. Country singer-musician Woody Paul (Riders in the Sky) is 72. Queen Noor of Jordan is 70. Actor-producer Mark Hudson is 70. Actor Skipp Sudduth is 65. Rock musician Dean DeLeo (Army of Anyone; Stone Temple Pilots) is 60. Actor Jay Mohr is 51. Actor Ray Park is 47. Country singer Shelly Fairchild is 44.