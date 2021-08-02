Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 2

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t push your team to take action before ready. Gain strength from the past. Listen to elders and experienced experts. Reinforce basic structures.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen basic elements of your professional projects. Don’t share unfinished work. Passions and tempers could run hot. Get privately productive. Look before leaping.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Monitor conditions closely before traveling. Pause and reflect on what you’re learning. Do the homework to strengthen foundational elements of your educational exploration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate shared finances. Avoid risk, controversy or arguments. Make plans for later implementation. Stay objective. Make inquiries rather than purchases. Do the research first.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay patient with your partner, even when tempers heat up. Try gentle pressure rather than force. Practice careful finesse. Let people know what you need.