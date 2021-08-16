Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, Aug. 16

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romantic plans could fall flat. Distractions and obstacles line the path. Misunderstandings spark with little provocation. Patiently clarify. Maintain humor and compassion. Listen generously.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Domestic projects could present complications. Let go of a preconception. You can find the resources needed. Defer gratification. Frugality pays off. Make repairs.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communications could misfire. Deliveries could be delayed. Stay connected and patiently clarify. You can see what wasn’t working. Turn on the charm and charisma.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available, with potential hurdles to leap. Have faith in your own abilities, even if you don’t know how. Vision statements inspire action.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself. You may feel sensitive. Avoid noise or hassle. An obstacle could deviate your path. Reach out to friends. Your networks hold solutions.