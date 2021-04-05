Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Monday, April 5

Today’s Birthday (04/05/21). Grow through community connection this year. Strengthen bonds with steady engagement and contribution. Shifting the focus of your research this spring leads to a creative, productive summer flurry. Discovering new income sources this winter opens doors for an exciting investigation. Friends are your golden ticket.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to advance with help from friends. Prepare backup plans. Collaborate and coordinate around a surprise. Share resources, information and opportunities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss professional opportunities and possibilities with your team. Adapt to unexpected circumstances to advance your vision. You can solve a puzzle. Practice makes perfect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand your research. Investigate and explore fresh territory. Step carefully, as unplanned deviations and risks abound. Discuss educational and professional possibilities. Dig into interesting opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes could necessitate budget revisions. Collaborate to assess current priorities and determine how best to allocate resources. Confirm intuition and memory with data.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work closely with your partner. You can each see where the other is blind. Listen carefully and share your view. Compromise. Romance can spark.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Dig into a big job. Maintain healthy practices for optimal physical performance. Adapt around unexpected obstacles. Stay flexible with changes. Protect your back with heavy lifting.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your luck is improving. Practice flirtatious banter with someone attractive. Prioritize fun and games with people you love. Tap into passion and feed your spirit.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your homebody side. Savor domestic comforts and consider improvements. Pay attention to family matters. Clean messes. Cook up something delicious to share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — The answer you’re looking for could be hiding in plain sight. Get creative. Anticipate changes. It could get chaotic. Keep cool and stay on message.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities bear fruit with favorable conditions. Sidestep distractions or chaos to maintain focus on generating income. A bountiful harvest could reward your efforts.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Use your power and confidence for good. Let it propel a personal project. Avoid risky business. Build, grow and develop your skills to advance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy suits your mood. Listen to intuition. Review and revise plans to adapt for recent changes. Consider how you would like things to go.
Notable birthdays: Movie producer Roger Corman is 95. Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 84. Country singer Tommy Cash is 81. Actor Michael Moriarty is 80. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 79. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 79. Actor Max Gail is 78. Actor Jane Asher is 75. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (ABBA) is 71. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 69. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 67. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 57. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 55. Singer Paula Cole is 53. Actor Krista Allen is 50. Actor Victoria Hamilton is 50. Country singer Pat Green is 49. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 48. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 46.
Actor Sterling K. Brown is 45. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Actor Hayley Atwell is 39. Actor Lily James is 32.